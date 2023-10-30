The departure of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach has left Rugby Australia at a crossroads, facing one of the most important decisions in the organisation's history.
With the sport at possibly its lowest ebb, beset by internal conflict and financial struggles, Jones' replacement is one the game's leaders can't afford to get wrong.
The arrival of the British and Irish Lions in 2025 and a home World Cup in 2027 present a once-in-a-generation opportunity for rugby to dig itself out of the hole it's currently in.
To do that, officials must get Wallabies hire right. So who are the contenders?
The former ACT Brumbies head coach quickly emerged as the obvious candidate, a man previously anointed Dave Rennie's successor.
His path to the top job was derailed by Jones' return in January and McKellar recently moved to England to coach Leicester.
How much it will cost RA to lure him home remains to be seen and the veteran will require some guarantees to return.
McKellar has enjoyed success in every role he's filled, from Brisbane club rugby to Vikings and then the Brumbies and was embraced by Wallabies players during his time as an assistant under Rennie.
While McKellar is viewed by many as the leading contender. his contract with Leicester complicates the situation.
Larkham, McKellar's successor as Brumbies coach, is off-contract after next season and many feel is ready to step up to the Test arena.
The former flyhalf was the Wallabies attack coach for four years, before he was made Michael Cheika's scapegoat in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup.
Since then, he has spent three seasons in Munster and spoken openly about his growth as a coach. It's widely agreed he returned a better leader in his return to the Brumbies last year.
Speaking of Cheika, there has been growing support for the former Wallabies coach to return to the job after he steered Argentina to a World Cup semi-final.
The 56-year-old is an experienced coach who has won European Cup and Super Rugby titles and achieved results early in his first stint in charge of the Australian team.
Many, however, remain bruised by the Wallabies quarter-final loss at the 2019 World Cup and Cheika's acrimonious exit that followed. Like the Jones comeback, a Cheika return is an all or nothing play. RA can't afford to roll snake eyes twice in succession.
After the way Rennie was sacked, would another Kiwi be willing to take on the Wallabies coaching job?
It may seem unlikely, but Hansen spent time in the Australian camp prior to the World Cup and has a Test record unmatched in the professional era.
During an eight-year stint as All Blacks coach, Hansen won 93 games and lost just 10, drawing four, for an 86.92 per cent winning record. His side beat Cheika's Wallabies in the 2015 World Cup final and he's shown an ability to repeatedly get the best out of his players over an extended period of time.
Another Kiwi, but at least Thorn also identifies as a Queenslander. The dual international built the Reds program up to an Australian powerhouse in the past five years, before a tough 2023 triggered his exit.
Like Larkham, there is a belief the 48-year-old needs more time to develop his coaching at the provincial level before stepping up to the international arena but he has a proven ability to produce winning teams.
Another former Brumbies coach, Friend is returning home and eager to work within Australian rugby after concluding a successful stint in Ireland.
Friend, however, has limited experience in the international arena and looms as an outsider for the head coaching role.
