The Greens have warned of "rumours" that Labor and the Liberals want to make it more difficult for minor parties and independents to be elected to federal Parliament in upcoming reforms.
Leader Adam Bandt told the party's national conference on Saturday the two major parties were understood to be "in the process of stitching up a deal which deliberately aims to lock in their power, and lock Greens and independent voters out".
But a spokesperson for Special Minister of State Don Farrell said he was "in the process of consulting broadly on any potential reforms - including with minor parties and independents".
"Labor has had a commitment to reform political donations for years," they said.
"Following the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters final report later this year, the Government intends to pursue legislative reform."
The Albanese government committed to electoral reforms after the 2022 election, and an interim report from the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Reforms in June recommended a suite of changes.
Recommendations included that the donation threshold be lowered to $1000 from $10,000, real time disclosure requirements be introduced for donations to political parties and candidates, donation and expenditure caps be introduced for federal elections and public funding for parties and candidates be increased.
The report was backed by Labor members of the committee, while the Greens and independents David Pocock and Kate Chaney supported it, with additional comments. Coalition members issued a dissenting report.
Independents and the Greens hold concerns that capping election spending and increasing public funding could have adverse impacts on new candidates and smaller players.
A cap on expenditure would not impact an independent running in one electorate in the same way as it would a major party running candidates in a national campaign, they argue. At the same time, incumbents who can count on receiving more first preference votes would continue to benefit more from public funding than challengers.
There have also been calls for the electoral commission to review the definition of "gift" to include items such as fundraising dinners or so-called "cash for access" business forums, which the Greens and independents say function as "loopholes" for Labor and the Liberals.
In his speech on Sunday, the Greens leader admitted he had not seen the full details of the proposal but claimed it "would stack the deck in favour of the two party political class".
"The deal would outlaw all kinds of grassroots funding while allowing Labor and the Liberals' corporate and billionaire donations," he said.
Independent MP Kate Chaney also said she held concerns about donation and spending caps, if rules were not designed carefully.
READ MORE:
"Donation and spending caps sound like a good idea, but like many civil society organisations, I'm concerned that if they are structured badly, caps could reduce political competition by locking in the incumbents," she said.
"99.6% of Australians are not members of the major political parties. We need to make sure that electoral reform respects this and isn't designed to lock in the advantages of the major parties.
"We need competition in politics, just like we need it in commerce."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.