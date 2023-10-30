The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Adam Bandt says Special Minister of State Don Farrell's electoral reforms will lock out Greens, independents

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Minister of State Don Farrell, left, and Greens leader Adam Bandt. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Keegan Carroll
Special Minister of State Don Farrell, left, and Greens leader Adam Bandt. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Keegan Carroll

The Greens have warned of "rumours" that Labor and the Liberals want to make it more difficult for minor parties and independents to be elected to federal Parliament in upcoming reforms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.