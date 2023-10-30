Record-setting Canberra Chill crowds at Lyneham will help make a stronger case to bring international hockey games to the capital again, according to the sport's ACT chief executive.
Hockey ACT boss Rob Sheekey was thrilled with last weekend's crowd of 2281 for the Chill's men's and women's double-header.
It set a Hockey One attendance record, and will help propel Sheekey's aims to bring international games back to Canberra for the first time since 2013.
"Canberra deserves more international hockey," he said.
"I know Hockey Australia are certainly keen to grow it and have more content here. We need some support from ACT government to make that happen, and an upgrade to some of our facilities at Lyneham to support us to host international hockey again, and that's all in the works.
"But we've got to make a business case to Hockey Australia and government and all we can do is continue to attract good crowds to the events we do have, and show that there's a real appetite from Canberra to get high performance hockey once again."
Sheekey said upgrades to lighting at Lyneham will be completed early in the new year, however some pitch replacements will also be needed at the end of 2024 to keep the field up to international standards.
"We're really fortunate to have the facilities we do, but we need to be able to maintain them," he said.
Next month Lyneham is set to host the finals of this year's Hockey One season, the national domestic tournament featuring several Kookaburras and Hockeyroos stars.
Not since 2016 has a national tournament been played in Canberra, and the Chill women's team have every chance to be there if they can keep winning, which is only expected to further boost attendance figures.
"We had a really good atmosphere on the weekend and the players really noticed it, and many said they've never played in front of crowds that big," Sheekey added.
"That shows the potential of the league, hockey here and the Canberra Chill franchise moving forward."
