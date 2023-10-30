Australia must back a Gaza pause now

Australia's decision not to support a United Nations resolution calling for a truce in Gaza was a disappointing decision from a country that to date has been fairly consistent on the conflict.
If, as Australia's UN delegate James Larsen said, this country could not support the resolution because it failed to name and shame Hamas why did we not vote "no"?
Australia has consistently condemned Hamas for the atrocious attacks of October 7 during which 1400 Israelis were savagely butchered and 5431 were wounded. It has also asserted Israel has the right to defend itself. Our position is well known.
By choosing, instead, to abstain Australia's leaders and diplomats showed they lack the courage of their convictions. You can't escape judgement by sitting on the fence.
The far preferable course would have been not to let a quibble over a form of words stand in the way of backing a humanitarian initiative that would save lives and minimise suffering.
There is no reason, after condemning Hamas before the General Assembly, Australia could not have voted "yes" - along with another 120 nations - on the grounds the bloodletting must cease.
If countries like this one aren't prepared to compromise over a few words then what hope is there Israel and Hamas will ever be able to broker a peace settlement?
Jordan, which drafted the motion calling for an "immediate, durable and sustainable humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas, has far more skin in this game than Australia or any Western nation.
Israel is its neighbour. It is home to 2million Palestinian refugees. The West Bank - itself the scene of violence in recent weeks - is on its western flank.
It's quite possible the Jordanians better understand what is happening in Gaza than Australia does.
While Israel was well within its rights to call out Hamas disinformation about the failed rocket launch that hit a hospital, and to cast doubt on casualty figures, such distinctions are distractions from the humanitarian catastrophe.
According to UN updates - which are admittedly heavily dependent on data from Hamas and disputed by the US - almost half of Gaza's housing has been destroyed, 1.4 million people have been displaced, and more than 8000 people have been killed.
Women and children account for 67 per cent of the dead. An estimated 1100 children are reportedly dying each week.
Those who cast doubt on these numbers are missing the point. What is an acceptable level of casualties in a conflict that seems to be as much about retribution as self-defence? Is it OK to kill 500 children a week? 300?
What is the price in civilian Palestinian lives Israel is prepared to pay to achieve its objectives? And what does victory look like anyway?
Three weeks into the conflict only four hostages have been released. Hamas is still striking back at Israel despite the reported deaths of many of its leaders including those who planned the recent attacks.
READ MORE:
Terror begets terror and violence begets violence. The horrors that have been unleashed on Gaza may well strengthen Hamas rather than destroy it by creating a new generation of terrorists bent on exacting their own brutal revenge.
There are no clear winners in this battle which has turned Israel into a militarised state akin to ancient Sparta and brutalised many Palestinians.
Gaza must be one of the most desperate places on earth right now. The longer this goes on the more the tide of international opinion will turn against Tel Aviv.
If that happens then even if Israel wins its battle it may well lose the war.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.