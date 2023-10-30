Global oil prices could soar up to 75 per cent higher under a worst-case scenario if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates and causes widespread disruption in the Middle East.
Motorists, already hard-pressed by high fuel prices, could face even greater pain at the bowser in coming weeks, according to an assessment by the World Bank.
The multilateral organisation said that although the global economy was much better placed that in the past to cope with a major oil price shock, an escalation of the current situation in the Middle East "could push global commodity markets into uncharted waters".
Even before the latest outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, fuel costs had been rising and on Monday Canberra motorists were paying between $2.09 and $2.15 for a litre of unleaded at many outlets.
During the past month, global crude oil prices have veered between $US84 and $US92 a barrel.
The World Bank expects that if the Israel-Hamas conflict remains largely contained, global oil prices will average around $US90 a barrel this quarter before easing to an average of $US81 a barrel next year as the world economy slows. It also expects food prices to fall as supplies strengthen following the disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But it has warned that "the outlook for commodity prices would darken quickly if the conflict were to escalate".
If the fighting caused a minor disruption to global oil supplies, reducing production by up to 2 million barrels a day, wholesale prices could spike up to $US102 a barrel.
But if the conflict became widespread it could potential shrink production by up to 8 million barrels a day, which could drive the wholesale price up to between $US140 and $US157 a barrel.
Such an outcome would not only burn a major hole in the budget of motorists but could flow through into high prices for a wide range of goods and services from food and groceries to home delivery services and airfares.
HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said that while the Reserve Bank of Australia would generally 'look through' the short-term impact of higher fuel prices, it would be vigilant about the so-called second round effects on inflation.
Mr Bloxham said households hit by higher prices at the bowser might have to cut spending elsewhere to make ends meet, but if fuel prices remain high they can become a concern for the central bank.
World Bank deputy chief economist Ayhan Kose warned that "higher oil prices, if sustained, inevitably mean higher food prices".
"An escalation of the latest conflict would intensify food insecurity, not only within the region but across the world," Mr Kose said.
But the World Bank said the limited impact of the conflict on oil prices to date was promising.
"The fact that the conflict has so far had only modest impacts on commodity prices may reflect the global economy's improved ability to absorb oil price shocks," it said, noting that since the energy crisis of the 1970s dependence on oil has come down dramatically, countries have diversified their suppliers and have built up reserves.
The amount of oil needed to generate the equivalent of $1 of output has more than halved since 1970, the bank said.
