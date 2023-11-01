Trek with Grow a Star in New Zealand to support disadvantaged young people

Support young people from disadvantaged households achieve educational, sporting or artistic dreams through the Grow a Star program. Picture supplied

Does an adventure with purpose sound like your thing?

What's the adventure you ask? A 6-day medium fitness level trek with like-minded people exploring the breathtaking terrain of New Zealand's Southern Alps in April 2024.

What's the purpose? Supporting young people from disadvantaged households to achieve their educational, sporting or artistic dreams through the Grow a Star program.

Fast facts

Date: April 16 to 21, 2024

Trip cost: $3,550 (includes accommodation, meals, day packs and hiking poles, charity representative, local guides and national park fees). This can be paid in instalments.

Challenge grade: 3/5 (medium fitness level)

Fundraising requirement: $3,000.00 (flexible timeline)

Today, one in six children in Australia are living in poverty. This can seem insurmountable, but sometimes, all that people need is a chance to break the cycle of disadvantage.

Grow A Star is a youth mentoring and financial scholarship program facilitated by Home in Place, which provides young people from disadvantaged households the opportunity to pursue their passions and break through the barriers holding them back.

By participating in this adventure, you'll be united with like-minded people who want to make a positive impact in the community.



We'll be starting from the colourful and chaotic Christchurch and ending in the ultimate adventure destination of Queenstown, taking in some of New Zealand's most spectacular sights along the way - including Lake Tekapo, Mount Cook, Wanaka and the famous Tasman Glacier.

Best of all, every step of the way you will be helping to raise vital funds to support Grow A Star on their mission to help disadvantaged young people follow their interests and ambitions, and make their dreams come true.

Things to know

There is a fundraising requirement attached to the adventure, that's why it's an adventure with purpose! Each participant is asked to raise $3,000.00 for Grow a Star. There is flexibility with the fundraising timeline, and you'll be supported by a team of fundraising experts with tips, advice and ideas about how to reach your goals.

The Southern Alps Trek is a medium level physical challenge, averaging between 5-12 km per day. While no extensive trekking experience is required prior to registering, the adventure is specifically designed for people who are relatively fit and willing to train.



The fitter you are, the more you will enjoy the experience. You will be well supported on the adventure, by the guides and you are free to move at your own pace. We take frequent breaks so that nobody is ever left behind!

Now is the time to make the commitment and sign up for the adventure of a lifetime! This will ensure that you have enough time to physically prepare, to work out your travel cost payment plan and to start your fundraising. The more time you have, the easier it will be.