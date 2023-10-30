The Canberra Times
Missing person: police seek public's help to find 15yo Aleisha Paleaae

By Staff Reporters
October 31 2023 - 9:51am
Police are asking for the community's help to find 15-year-old Aleisha Paleaae, who has been missing for two weeks.

