Police are asking for the community's help to find 15-year-old Aleisha Paleaae, who has been missing for two weeks.
The girl has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, October 17. She was last seen in Bonner.
Police described Aleisha as of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5'2") tall, with a slim build, fair complexion and brown hair.
"Police and Aleisha's family hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her," ACT Policing said.
"Anyone who has seen Aleisha, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7580054."
