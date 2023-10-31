Putting lifestyle before laundry; Samsung reinvents the never-ending chore of washing clothes

The Bespoke AI™ Smart Washer 12-kilogram and dryer side silver. Picture Samsung

Doing the laundry is a never-ending job and one people generally don't give a second thought to, it's just something that has to be done.

However, thanks to Samsung's Bespoke Laundry range, doing laundry can now fit around your lifestyle - there is no need for a dedicated laundry day.

Samsung has shone a spotlight on laundry and transformed the appliances with a focus on connectivity and design.

Not only does the new range bring a unique aesthetic to any laundry space, but via the Samsung SmartThings app, you're now able to manage your connected appliances remotely.



Wash while you walk, dry while you work.

"The new Bespoke Laundry range has the potential to transform Australian lives by delivering streamlined convenience through SmartThings, connectivity, and intuitive automated features to simplify their daily routines," Samsung Electronics Australia Head of Home Appliance Sasha Botha said.



"We've gone to great lengths to reimagine the appliances we rely on every day - what they look like, how they function, and how they can be customised to suit the needs and lifestyles of individuals."



The 18-kilogram Bespoke AI Grande Smart Front Load Washer. Picture Samsung

Using AI technology, the auto-dispense feature can help determine the appropriate amount of water and detergent, by assessing the load volume and type (1).

The BubbleWash™ feature also mixes detergent, water, and air before it's released into the drum, creating bubbles that get deep into fabrics, helping to provide an efficient clean.



This dryer offers a gentle drying process which also sanitises, via its Digital Inverter Compressor Technology to dry loads as quickly and efficiently as possible (2).



The AI Dry technology continually monitors the temperature and humidity inside the drum, while adjusting the settings to ensure that laundry is optimally dried.



As a bonus for busy and bustling families, Samsung's Hygiene Steam Cycle even sanitises dry and wet items by infusing them with high temperatures to help eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of certain common bacteria (3).

The Bespoke Mirror AirDresser takes an innovative approach to clothing care, offering safe and hygienic treatment for clothes in-between washes. Picture Samsung

The Bespoke Mirror AirDresser is a game changer for anyone who is short of time, has hygiene top of mind or who just isn't sure how to care for expensive clothes (without the dry-cleaning bill, that is).

The AirDresser takes an innovative approach to clothing care, offering safe and hygienic treatment for clothes in-between washes.



Refreshing clothes can be done in as little as 20 minutes.



Not only this, but it also uses a combination of steam and air to relax and smooth out creases in clothes so that they're wrinkle-free and ready to wear (5).

Samsung research found 37 per cent of Australians have been scared to wear an item of clothing because of the care instructions (6).



The AirDresser can help concur this fear with 24 cycles created and optimised for various fabrics.

Ironing, and wrinkles, will be a thing of the past with the machine being able to help smooth out creases in clothes in as little as 20 minutes.



As with the washer and dryer, this process also removes up to 99.9 per cent of certain viruses and bacteria (7), so it's perfect for suits, coats, and uniforms which are worn day in, day out.



Bacteria and wrinkle-free isn't all, clothing can also come out of the AirDresser smelling great. Add a dryer sheet (or cotton pad sprayed with your favourite scent) to the FreshFinish compartment to give clothes a fresh scent boost.



"The latest expansion of Samsung's Bespoke Laundry range seamlessly syncs with consumers' lifestyles, making sustainable and efficient living simpler, and through this, powering a new wave of personalised experiences," Sasha said.

