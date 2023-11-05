Bring Him To Me
MA15+,96 minutes
3 stars
This is not the kind of movie at which I would expect to see a group of elderly folk. As I left the first Dendy session, I greeted the four women (two with walkers) and one man and asked what they thought.
"Too violent," was one opinion.
"This is an Australian movie - I want to hear Australian accents," was another.
To explain: Barry Pepper (a familiar face from many movies like Saving Private Ryan and The Green Mile) is the major imported foreign talent; most of the others are Antipodeans speaking with American accents (some more adroitly than others).
We might bemoan that this naked bid for US appeal is still necessary, but it is what it is, and if this helps films get seen more widely, it's beneficial.
Director Luke Sparke (Operation: Rainfall) and writer Tom Evans have created a crime movie that's filmed in Queensland but set somewhere in the US.
They seem to be going for a kind of existential vibe: the two leads are identified in the credits simply as Driver (Pepper) and Passenger (Jamie Costa) - the latter does give a name eventually, but who knows if it is real?.
D and P (as we'll call them for short) were two of the participants in an armed robbery gone awry that's seen unfolding in flashbacks. P and another guy held up a money launderer (Sam Neill) and his son at their premises.
It turned violent and messy before they got away with the loot.
D (Pepper) is tasked by crime boss Veronica (Rachel Griffiths, with one of the dodgier accents) with the title errand. When a Big Bad summons you, you know it's probably not going to be good.
P, however, doesn't know. Garrulous and a bit naive, he thinks they're just going to meet to divvy up up the take. He keeps chatting away about all sorts of things.
D is terse and brooding; he doesn't relish the thought of taking an oblivious young man to his doom, but is constantly sent texts reminding him not to make detours and to hurry.
There are, of course, plenty of disruptions along the way, including the near-obligatory stopped-by-the-cops moment (curiously, they aren't sprung for not wearing seatbelts) and more violence - bloody violence. (Seriously, if you're squeamish, this isn't a movie for you).
And, of course, D starts to let down his guard and begins to feel more and more sympathy with P, the man he's certain he's driving to his doom.
But will that make any difference, ultimately?
I liked the movie - it stays engrossing, doesn't outstay its welcome, keeps moving, and has interesting characters and a few surprises along the way.
Towards the end things take a turn or two I didn't find wholly convincing or satisfactory but the actual conclusion struck the right note.
Writer Tom Evans and director Luke Sparke succeed in creating the existential vibe, with the two lead "anonymous" characters and a well-created feeling of dread and unease.
A lot of the movie takes place in D's car, and Pepper and Costa work well together as the contrasted leads.
The former's grizzled worldweariness and the latter's ingenuousness are well conveyed and their characters are given some layers.
The grey quintet's reasons for choosing the film remained obscure.
Perhaps they just wanted to see a movie and this was the next one showing.
I've done that and sometimes lived to regret it - but, murmurings aside, these five seemed to come out just fine.
This isn't a movie for everyone. But if you like crime dramas that have more than just action and bloodshed - though this has those too - it's worth a shot, so to speak.
