The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, explores AI and climate change

By Jane Freebury
November 3 2023 - 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Foe

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.