Fingernails
M, 113 minutes
4 stars
Who said a sci-fi film needs to be all hundred-million-dollar budgets and these-are-not-the-droids-you're-looking-for, when it can also be this unassuming little film with a simple hypothetical premise?
Christos Nikou's film explores a world where there is a scientific invention that can absolutely confirm when love exists between two people.
It sounds as far-fetched as Millennium Falcons and Galaxy Guardians, but just as intriguing.
Imagine a world where your smug coupled-up friends can take their "When you know, you just know", put their money where their mouths are, and enrol to get their love tested and certified.
Out-of-work teacher Anna (Jessie Buckley) has been applying for jobs, but when a position comes up at The Love Institute, one of the companies that have sprung up since the invention of the genetic test that proves true love, she is intrigued.
In fact, Anna is a little embarrassed about her new job, causing her to initially lie to her boyfriend Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) about where she is working.
She and Ryan know their love is strong because they got the test a few years earlier, but some of the couples in their friendship circle, earlier in their relationships, are hesitant.
A highly empathetic person, Anna immediately takes to the work of preparing couples for having the test, and is coupled up with a mentor in Amir (Riz Ahmed).
While the test itself is quite gruesome - based on the discovery that true love produces a genetic change in a person's fingernails, it requires the removal of a single fingernail to submit for testing - Anna and Amir's work includes putting couples through weeks-long exercises that might ensure their relationship is at its strongest on testing day.
Amir is obviously becoming smitten with his new colleague, and Anna is surely having some feelings of her own - if only there were some scientific test to see if their growing attraction has some future.
Greek director Christos Nikou and his co-screenwriters Sam Steiner and Stavros Raptis make some intriguing propositions in their screenplay, equal parts dramatic premise and romantic comedy.
But what their script lays the foundations for are some exceptional performances from the trio of leads.
Ahmed is the known quantity here, Oscared-up from his role in Sound of Metal, and his huge eyes give away his soul in this film.
White is the actor-of-the-moment, with his performance in The Bear the water-cooler chat of the past few months, and despite him taking the less flashy part of the quiet and supportive boyfriend, just wow! Buckley is a star on the rise and here she is in practically every scene, giving nuance and resonating empathy.
The film includes our own Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton as producers and they've roped in a handful of familiar pals for the smaller roles, including Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy as Amir's girlfriend and Luke Wilson as The Love Institute's director, Duncan.
This isn't a film for the squeamish, not just because of the occasional fingernail extraction, but because it asks the kinds of questions we might not want answered. Chief among them is: what becomes of fate and chemistry when compatibility can be proven or disproven by science?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.