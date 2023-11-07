November 11: At Book Face in Gungahlin at 11am will be the launch of the non-fiction First Nations story In My Blood It Runs.
November 11: At the Book Cow at 2pm, meet James Tweddle, author of Old Jim's Poems. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 11: At the Book Cow at 2pm, meet children's author Rory H. Mather. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 12: At Muse at 3pm, Chris Hammer will discuss his new thriller, The Seven, with Jack Heath. $10/$42. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 14: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Wendy Harmer will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her memoir, Lies My Mirror Told Me. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 15: At Muse at 7.30pm, this month in the Translations Book Club, Riku Onda's Honeybees and Distant Thunder (trans. Philip Gabriel) will be discussed. See: musecanberra.com.au.
November 16: At 5pm at Paperchain is a free book event with Wal Walker, author of The Squatters' Grab: Where It All Went Wrong. See: paperchainbookstore.com.au.
November 18: At noon at Harry Hartog Bookshop ANU will be the launch of the winning books of the 20/40 Prize for 2023 - Virginia Haussegger will be in conversation with Kim Kelly and Rebecca Burton. Registrations: events.humanitix.com.
November 20: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Kate Ceberano will be in conversation with The Canberra Times' Karen Hardy on her memoir, Unsung. Manning Clarke Auditorium, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 22: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Clementine Ford will be in conversation on her new book, I Don't, with Amy Remeikis, which presents the case against marriage for the modern woman. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
November 24: At the Book Cow at 6.30pm will be The Rainbow Holstein Book Club launch of An Unexpected Party. See: bookcow.com.au.
November 26: A Brush with Poetry: Celebrate the final Brush with Poetry for 2023 with contemporary and traditional voices at Binalong Arts Group's popular open mic event. Café on Queen. 15 Queen St, Binalong 1.30 for 2pm. Text 0401 289 178 for info. Donations appreciated. All welcome.
November 29: At Muse at 6.30pm. Ozlit Book Club will discuss Jane Harrison's novel The Visitors. See: musecanberra.com.au.
December 4: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Liz Hayes, TV journalist and reporter on 60 Minutes, and former co-host of Today, will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on her memoir I'm Liz Hayes. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
