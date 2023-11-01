Chas writes: "Another timely commentary on the pap that is free to air TV nowadays - no wonder pay TV is booming! Like you, it is a long time since I've had a good side-aching laugh. Who picks the rubbish repeats that are presented as alternatives to the more current (made this century), but equally bland, programs? There is a treasure trove of timeless comedy, a lot of it in black and white: Yes Minister (very relevant currently), The Honeymooners, Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width, Steptoe and Son, Gilligan's Island, Mother and Son (original), Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, and my favourite, the inimitable Alf Garnett, are just a few that readily come to mind. It just seems that the bottom has dropped out of the comedy bucket in the last 10 years; perhaps political correctness and the 'woke' culture (whatever that is) has something to do with that. More generally, Theodore Dostoyevsky's prediction from another century has some pungency: 'Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles'."