Poor Gai Waterhouse. Imagine her distress knowing the barbarians were not only at the gate but being allowed through. Let in by the very club which helped build her rep as Australia's best known horse trainer.
Never mind the millions poured down the drain by hapless punters on this most holy of days. Never mind the horses injured during the race and put down afterwards. And don't mention the spike in domestic violence which inevitably accompanies the race that stops/bores/appalls the nation.
No, that all pales into insignificance against this new outrage: men being allowed to wear shorts into the members' area at Flemington. Quelle horreur! Or in Gai's words: "I'm not going to Bondi Beach, or Altona. You're coming here, you've got to dress for the occasion."
These aren't any old shorts, mind you. Barnaby Joyce's Stubbies, even with his spinnaker-sized chambray shirt tucked into their long-suffering waistband, wouldn't get past the gatekeepers. Nor my cargo shorts, so practical for carrying glasses, phone, chewy treats and poo bags on the daily dog walk - and capacious enough for a couple of piccolos of bubbly in each pocket.
Only tailored shorts that fall on and below the knee pass muster. Shorts like those I was compelled to wear as part of the sadistic school uniform through the depths of Canberra's permafrost winters. The code is shorts, collared shirt and preferably jacket, a combo likely to make grown men look well turned out for a day at Hogwarts, but surely not for that uber stylish event we've grown to love and detest, the Melbourne Cup.
The very thought has me reaching for a restorative Krug and cucumber sandwich.
Seriously, how will those shorts hold up after the race is over and the TV cameras are roving over the wreckage left behind? The crumpled lavender suits and battered hats of the spivs who lost consciousness hours before. The half-mast fascinators that by this point in the afternoon look more like bird strike than fashion accessory. The sad stilettoes abandoned by their drunken owners now struggling to stay upright on the roiling sea of empty bottles and plastic champagne flutes.
Shorts can only ruin this annual celebration of good taste and genteel behaviour. I know this because I heard a fashion maven railing against shorts on a Melbourne radio station the other day. A dress code, she told the hosts, implied a code of behaviour, a certain social standing, barely concealing her dread the proletariat would overrun the members' area.
Lady, that ship sailed long ago.
But back to men's shorts. The Melbourne Cup has been around since 1861. Shorts for men appeared around the same time. They were known as knickerbockers and worn on the sports fields of prestigious schools.
Shorts ventured off the sports ground and into popular use during World War I, thanks to the owner of a tea house in Bermuda. The island territory off the coast of North Carolina was where the British established their North American HQ. Big tea drinkers all, they noticed the staff of the tea house wearing pants cut off and hemmed just above the knee. A visiting admiral taken with their practicality decided on a khaki version for his officers and Bermuda shorts were born. It wasn't long before the British army followed suit and soldiers stationed in the tropics were wearing their version, Bombay bloomers.
Since then, we've seen men's shorts evolve. Paired with walk socks and shoes in the 1960s, they were a staple for teachers and blokes working for the PMG. In the 1970s, in a failed fashion experiment, baby-blue and apricot safari suits briefly entered the scene, only to be banished by Stubbies in the 1980s. By the 1990s, they'd grown in ridiculous length halfway down the calf, as if the wearers couldn't afford the rest of their long pants. These abominations went by the name man-pris - a bastardisation of Capri pants worn by women - but have mercifully followed the man-bun into fashion oblivion.
And so we arrive at 2023 and shorts are galloping into Flemington on Cup Day. Poor Gai Waterhouse.
THEY SAID IT: "Fashion is about dressing according to what's fashionable. Style is more about being yourself." - Oscar de la Renta
YOU SAID IT: The sudden death of Matthew Perry and the slow passing of memorable sitcom.
"Oh dear John," writes Susan. "The Echidna has increasingly morphed into a burrow for curmudgeons. I'm a hard newsaholic but a show like Mother and Son declared it had no intention of trying to be a copy of the original. It showed a different facet of the same situation with different personalities and lifestyle. Like it or not on its own terms. And by the way, I'm old enough to be your mother. As Boris J said 'Prenez un grip' and let the light in for the Echidna."
Peter, on the other hand, writes: "Dear John. You really hit the nail on the head this time. And Echidna is the best every day. The epitome was/is Yes Minister. The Brits showed us how then. Agree one can't beat originals, especially Mother and Son."
Chas writes: "Another timely commentary on the pap that is free to air TV nowadays - no wonder pay TV is booming! Like you, it is a long time since I've had a good side-aching laugh. Who picks the rubbish repeats that are presented as alternatives to the more current (made this century), but equally bland, programs? There is a treasure trove of timeless comedy, a lot of it in black and white: Yes Minister (very relevant currently), The Honeymooners, Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width, Steptoe and Son, Gilligan's Island, Mother and Son (original), Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, and my favourite, the inimitable Alf Garnett, are just a few that readily come to mind. It just seems that the bottom has dropped out of the comedy bucket in the last 10 years; perhaps political correctness and the 'woke' culture (whatever that is) has something to do with that. More generally, Theodore Dostoyevsky's prediction from another century has some pungency: 'Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend the imbeciles'."
"Your comments about the current version of Mother and Son are correct," writes Peter. "It is nowhere near the pathos, subtlety or the comedy in the interaction between Arthur and Maggie. In my collection of DVDs I have the full series of Mother and Son and it is a joy to watch such entertaining Australian comedy. There is no comedy on TV that comes close at present."
Old Donald writes: "To my mind there is one sitcom that stands supreme, with its perfect blend that might never be matched by other actors: Fawlty Towers. It doesn't matter if it's Basil, Sybil, Manuel, the Major, Polly or even O'Reilly, there are quotes we addicts throw at each other. Beating the Mini, appeasing Germans, avoiding food inspectors, Siberian hamsters, impersonating Sybil ... every one of the dozen episodes is quite wonderful and surely unrepeatable."
"Seven Periods with Mr Gormsby from New Zealand is a favourite, but it could never be made now," writes Lynda. "Lucky we have the DVDs!"
