The Canberra Raiders have landed an early, and significant, signing coup on the eve of NRL free agency after recruiting another English star to the capital.
The Raiders unveiled Morgan Smithies as their latest signing on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal, starting from next year.
The Raiders have been linked to Smithies for the past month but the club finalised his deal as a host of other stars prepare to hit the open market from Wednesday.
Players who don't have contracts beyond 2024 can negotiate with rival clubs from this week.
The Raiders have several key players - including Josh Papali'i, Elliott Whitehead, Jordan Rapana, Zac Woolford and Nick Cotric - who can now speak with other teams.
Smithies, however, is locked in until at least the end of 2026 after agreeing to leave Wigan.
The Raiders are excited about Smithies' versatility and are confident he will add a new dimension to the forward pack next year.
"Morgan has already achieved a lot of success in his short career, and we're very excited about him joining the club over the next three seasons," said Raiders' recruitment manager Joel Carbone.
"He's come from a very strong, successful system, which will put him in good stead in his transition into the NRL.
"We expect him to add substantial value to our team and complement our young core moving forward. While he's only a young man himself, he has already played over 100 first-team games, including Super League and Challenge Cup finals, and will come over a Super League champion after their grand final win only a few weeks ago."
November 1 is the date that NRL players not signed beyond the end of next year can negotiate and sign with other clubs.
Josh Papali'i headlines the Raiders only signed till 2024, along with captain Elliott Whitehead, Nick Cotric, Zac Woolford, Harley Smith-Shields, Ata Mariota, Jordan Rapana, James Schiller, Pasami Saulo, Trey Mooney, and Peter Hola.
Of course, just because those players can sign with another club for 2025 doesn't necessarily mean every single one will be wanted elsewhere.
Some players may also prefer to leave their contract decisions till later next season, and similarly, clubs will want to first sign key players before knowing their budget to go after other recruits.
The same goes for the Raiders, meaning signing news - and speculation - could continue right until the end of next season.
The Raiders locked in some big names before the end of last season, re-signing Corey Horsburgh, Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris and Chevy Stewart until 2027, and Tom Starling, Danny Levi, Albert Hopoate, and Emre Guler till 2025.
It's also understood halfback Jamal Fogarty has locked in a one-year extension till 2025 with a mutual option for 2026, though it has not yet been officially announced by the club.
The Raiders signed some new faces too, in promising young talent Kaeo Weekes from Manly and Newcastle utility Simi Sasagi, with both contracted till 2025.
Exiting the club was Jack Wighton, who went to South Sydney, Brad Schneider, who was released to join Penrith via a stint in the English Super League, and Raiders legend Jarrod Croker retired after playing 307 NRL games for Canberra.
Meanwhile, veterans Whitehead and Rapana could be entering their final seasons before they retire.
Earlier this year Whitehead ruled out a move elsewhere should he play on beyond 2024, and after his playing career he said he wants to work at the club.
Raiders rookies Puru and Mariota are nearing extensions, but Canberra have some money available to spend if they want to poach some stars.
The Raiders are preparing a bid for Rabbitohs second-rower Keaon Koloamatangi, and there's a few other names they may also want to look at.
Rooster Luke Keary could be a short-term half solution, electric playmaker Joey Manu would be a valuable addition, and five-eighth Jarome Luai is also being circled by multiple NRL clubs.
