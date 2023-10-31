Times Past: November 1, 1965

On this day in 1965, The Canberra Times reported on a rare sighting of the Comet Ikeya-Seki.
Hundreds of Canberra people got up early on the morning of Sunday, October 31 to see the comet Ikeya-Seki in the pre-dawn sky.
About 200 people saw it from the lookout at Red Hill, a similar number from Black Mountain and others from Mt Pleasant and Mt Stromlo.
Ikey-Seki first became visible soon after 3am. It was at its maximum brilliance about 3:45am but by 4:30am it had faded. Sunrise followed soon after.
The comet was about 90 million miles from the earth. Astronomers at Mr Stromlo observatory tracked and photographed Ikeya-Seki with the Farnham and Zeiss-Oddie telescopes. The assistant director of the observatory, Dr A Hogg, who missed seeing the comet when he slept in on Friday morning, was elated at the clarity of some of the pictures he obtained.
One of the best pictures, a close up of the nucleus of the comet, was taken by Mr Abraham who assisted Dr Hogg.
Dr Hogg said that Ikeya-Seki would probably remain visible to the naked eye for about another fortnight, but it would gradually diminish in brightness.
If you missed seeing the Ikeya-Seki, Halley's comet was due to reappear in 1984, and Ikeya-Seki might be back in about 400 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.