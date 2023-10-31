The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New pay deal for NSW cops a bad sign for ACT Policing recruitment: union

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 31 2023 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The intense, ongoing cross-border competition to recruit new police officers has ramped up significantly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.