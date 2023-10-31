Dangers: 5. Hinchinjive is racing well and comes through the same race as Petersham, also having some hard luck stories to tell in running fourth. Held up for runs when she needed to get going and did a good job to get so close. Must be included. 8. Allapercanto finished strongly to win a maiden at Newcastle then jumped sharply to 1850m and was no match for the winner. Expect coming back in trip will be a plus and she's worth another chance. 2. Let Me Reign gave a good sight up on the speed when run down by Fall For Cindy at Warwick Farm first-up three weeks ago. Better for it and has a case to be somewhere in the finish on that.