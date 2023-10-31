The Canberra Times
Quinton's Hinchinjive and Famous Pedrille look competitive for Kensington

By Ray Hickson
October 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Hitchinjive will take to the field at Kensington. Picture by Bradley Photos.
Trainer Ron Quinton may be short a Group 1 performer at the moment but he's confident he has Hinchinjive and Famous Pedrille in the right races to be competitive at Kensington on Wednesday.

