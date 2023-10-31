Trainer Ron Quinton may be short a Group 1 performer at the moment but he's confident he has Hinchinjive and Famous Pedrille in the right races to be competitive at Kensington on Wednesday.
While the duo may not be as illustrious as the likes of his recent Group 1 mares Daysee Doom and Dixie Blossoms, Quinton is pleased that both horses appear to be giving 100 per cent and he says that's all you can ask for from any horse.
"They both should run very creditably. They're fit and well and they are there to run well,'' he said.
Hinchinjive will be out to atone for an unlucky fourth behind City Of Lights two weeks ago when she tackles a similar grade in the Bivouac First Yearlings Handicap (1550m).
The five-year-old is a rarity in the Quinton yard in that Wednesday's race will be her ninth run for the campaign, which started back in June, and one that's seen her graduate to city class.
"She's quite amazing, normally fillies and mares I don't like running them more than probably five times a prep,'' he said.
"But she's never indicated she's had enough so there's not much point in putting them out while she's racing well.
"She's been very honest and very consistent, she's no world beater.
"She's probably not that fashionably bred but she'll be a handy one for someone if they want to do a bit of breeding with her."
Barrier one wasn't a great help to Hinchinjive last start, she found herself looking for runs at a vital stage and Quinton said had she been able to build into the race a bit better there's a case to say she'd have threatened the winner.
He's happy enough to be jumping from a middle alley in the eight horse field this time around.
"She could have got the momentum up a bit earlier, it was no fault of anyone's just the way it panned up,'' he said.
"She's only been beaten not even half a length, she might have almost won."
Famous Pedrille is at a different stage of his preparation and comes into the Vale Eric Conlon Handicap (1400m) on the back of a confidence boosting third-up win.
Quinton elected to drop the gelding into a provincial race, on the back of a second-up placing at Rosehill, and he led all the way under apprentice Amy McLucas.
"He won well the other day, he's really fit and he was the fittest I've had him,'' he said.
"I would have loved to have been able to put a claim on him but Amy, who rode him at Kembla, is suspended so he'll have to carry the full weight.
"It's only his fourth run back so he ought to be pretty close to the mark."
*Selections based on a good track
5. Mogwai is a deserving favourite after doing a great job in defeat first-up behind Keenan here two weeks ago. That horse has since been stakes placed and the way the race was run he couldn't possibly run the winner down. Fitter for it, extra 100m and soft draw. Has to be the one to beat.
Dangers: 6. Northern Eyes is an interesting runner who started big odds at his debut in July and didn't fire. Nice recent trials and blinkers go on, JMac to steer he's a big watch. 8. Until Valhalla had some specking at odds when she debuted at Hawkesbury and flashed home to just miss. Not sure whether she can use gate one based on that first outing but if she can she could go one better. 3. Rockola coms through quite a handy maiden at Newcastle won by There There and he showed improvement into that second start to hold third. Wouldn't shock if he places again.
How to play it: Mogwai WIN; Trifecta 5/3,6,8/3,6,8.
9. Ragga Ragga looks a sharp filly and if she runs up to her trials there's every chance she will take some catching. Improved nicely from her first to second trial to put five lengths on her opposition at Warwick Farm on October 9. Drawn well and can give a sight.
Dangers: 5. Tulle is a very well bred mare making a belated debut after a string of trials, the latest of those a pleasing second at Hawkesbury. Not sure where she gets to in the run but has found James McDonald to ride and expect she runs well. 4. Storm The Ramparts is ex-Mark Newnham resuming as a gelding with two strong trial wins to his name. Has early speed if they want to use it from the wide gate and is well worth keeping safe. 3. Runwiththetide is another returning gelded since his last prep and he was competitive in all four starts including once here back in May.
How to play it: Ragga Ragga WIN.
6. Petersham is very short but didn't have the best of runs when favourite first-up in a similar race two weeks ago after being slowly out. Expect if she jumps well she'll be right on the speed this time and much harder to beat.
Dangers: 5. Hinchinjive is racing well and comes through the same race as Petersham, also having some hard luck stories to tell in running fourth. Held up for runs when she needed to get going and did a good job to get so close. Must be included. 8. Allapercanto finished strongly to win a maiden at Newcastle then jumped sharply to 1850m and was no match for the winner. Expect coming back in trip will be a plus and she's worth another chance. 2. Let Me Reign gave a good sight up on the speed when run down by Fall For Cindy at Warwick Farm first-up three weeks ago. Better for it and has a case to be somewhere in the finish on that.
How to play it: Petersham WIN; Trifecta 6/2,5,8/2,5,8.
3. Go Troppo broke a run of outs with a dominant on pace performance at Newcastle a few weeks ago and looks to have plenty of favours here. Placed in a Midway at this trip prior and only has to hold form to be a major player again.
Dangers: 8. Yet He Moves has been around the mark since a maiden win in August and was sent out favourite when placed here last week. Gets a 4kg drop for a modest class rise and is a good chance. 7. The Englishman does a lot of threatening but is almost always around the mark. Just failed as favourite over a mile at Kembla last time and now at peak after two runs back. Has to be considered. 9. Lyrical Gangster ran fifth in the same race as Yet He Moves as a $5 chance and also benefits from a drop in weight. Each-way claims.
How to play it: Go Troppo E/W.
8. Gilmore gets in with a nice light weight after the claim and comes off an impressive all the way win under 60.5kg at Hawksbury third-up. Has earned another shot in town and she should be able to make use of the weight and take some catching.
Dangers: 5. Disneck has had a mixed prep so far but was back to something like his best when scoring an off the pace win at Hawkesbury third-up. If he can hold that form he's a chance to run into the finish. 3. Valiancy failed at Listed level before a spell but all her previous form was solid including a Rosehill placing in May in this class. Wide gate a small concern but this is a winnable race. Keep safe. 1. Delexo looked to trial very well in his first outing then was under some pressure in the second. Didn't really come up last time in but on his best form he's effective fresh and at the short trip.
How to play it: Gilmore WIN.
4. Ballroom Bella backed up two solid Hawkesbury wins with a game on pace second to Fire Lane at Warwick Farm in a similar race three weeks ago. Should land somewhere on the speed and if she gets the right run is hard to beat.
Dangers: 7. Eagle Nest was hit and miss last time in but resumed with a strong all the way Gosford win almost a month ago. Up in class here but from gate one has every chance to measure up to it. 8. Rocketeer Girl showed some promise in her first preparation winning at Canterbury at her second start before a failure there back in June. Trialled up well and should be respected. 10. Divine Vicky wasn't beaten far at Warwick Farm in the same race as Ballroom Bella after getting back and running on without threatening. More than capable of running over the top if she gets the right passage.
How to play it: Ballroom Bella WIN.
11. Vinnie's Spirit was enormous second-up after blowing the start and being used up to lead. Boxed on hard to be run down by Dream Hour and hold second. If he gets the start right he should be tough to get past and does look close to a win.
Dangers: 3. Tavi Time returns from a strong campaign last summer where she won three straight before a narrow defeat at Eagle Farm in March. Nicely drawn and bears very close watching off a long break. 2. Famous Pedrille led all the way to an easy win at Kembla Grange third-up on the back of a sound placing at Rosehill in this class. At peak and if he's going to win at this grade he'll have a good chance if he can repeat that effort. 14. Atlantic Ocean has a bit of a job from a tricky gate but he's racing pretty well without winning of late. Trialled since his close second to Silvanito over this course in September and is worth including in the chances.
How to play it: Vinnie's Spirit WIN; Trifecta 11/2,3,14/2,3,14.
