In his latest article "Don't make Snowy Hydro worse" (October 31) Crispin Hull is way off the mark with his criticisms of overhead power lines.
I completely agree with him when it comes to power lines in the urban environment; they should all be underground for aesthetic reasons.
In the case of long-distance transmission lines, which is what will connect Snowy 2.0 to the eastern states' grid, the conductors (wires) of these lines are 30 metres above the ground and are nowhere near vegetation.
The problematic distribution lines are the low voltage ones which can be as low as eight metres above the ground and hence liable to contact trees, especially in high winds.
Crispin Hull makes a good case for putting the Snowy Hydro 2.0 power lines underground wherever possible ("Don't make Snowy Hydro worse", October 31).
He could have included the 2016 incident in South Australia when strong winds damaged, or collapsed, several high-voltage power line towers, resulting in costly blackouts that affected 850,000 users over almost the entire state.
Given that the Transgrid estimate ranges from $3.5 to $11.5 billion, and Amplitude's estimate of the cost "undergrounding" is about $5.5 billion, there is probably little difference in the cost of removing the risk of power line arcing causing bushfires.
It would be a very worthwhile investment.
Jim Chalmers ("Celebrating the power of political writing", October 28) mentions that these are difficult times and "many in our community may also be feeling a bit sombre of late".
However he doesn't even mention the climate crisis as one of the possible contributing factors.
I suppose this isn't surprising given his government doesn't seem to be taking it seriously and is still approving new coal mines and gas projects.
At 95 I can (just) handle a PC. But it gives me the proverbial whatnot when I have to answer too many forms.
I have on the screen from Centrelink questions that I can hardly read with magnifier.
Please look at any of plastic cards that you have.
On almost every card there is room galore but usually the numbers are so small you need a magnifier for them as well.
The worst of the lot was the "gold card" I was sent which had gold letters and numbers on a gold background.
When I wrote to complain they sent me a new card with black letters and numbers.
Surely people in responsible positions should appreciate the need for legibility.
Rae Harvey (Letters, October 28) noted Actew's incorrect use of the term "access" when referring to meter readings. I had the same issue with my electricity meter; that is, a letter stating "A meter reader recently visited your property and was unable to access the electricity meter".
The meter was 100 per cent accessible.
When I queried this, the email response was "a meter reader did attend your property and read your meter, and there are no issues with access".
The problem was the meter did not show "all the digits necessary for an actual reading". Actew replaced the offending meter with a smart meter meaning they could now read my meter remotely.
With my next bill came a letter advising they could not access the meter. I rang and spoke with a staff member. This time it was a faulty smart meter. I queried why use the term "access" when the issue was faulty meters.
The reply was "that is our form letter". When I suggested the form letter might need amending the surprised reply was "but those are our standard paragraphs".
Your article "ACT drug decriminalisation: impact on drivers concern ACT police" (October 28) reports that ACT police expect an increase in road trauma due to more motorists driving under the influence of drugs, some of which are undetectable.
Motorists comprehend the difference between the act of drinking alcohol, and getting behind the wheel and driving under the influence. Unless there is something mystical about drugs I don't see how motorists won't reach the same logical conclusion.
As the article rightly points out, it remains illegal to drive while under the influence of drugs (or alcohol).
It's good to see the federal government leading by example and transitioning its Comcar fleet to electric.
The previous government's decision to lease 92 diesel-powered sedans took us down a dead-end street.
Apart from the pollution issue, this was an impractical choice for shorter distances. At least now, we're headed in the right direction. Welcome to the 21st century.
Many years ago, I saw a two-frame cartoon about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The first frame depicted a soldier from each nation pointing a gun at each other, with the caption "War" (a sad indictment from the cradle of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, each of which is based on love and peace).
In the second frame the soldiers were both dead on the ground, smoke rising from their guns. It was captioned "Peace".
As casualties on both sides will be horrendous in the mooted urban warfare, let us hope even at this late stage that hostage and peace talks will be successful, and the parties will take a step back from the brink.
The right to a healthy environment which is to be enshrined in the ACT's human rights act does not simply apply to clean air.
It would also cover the right not to have temperatures in one's environment increased to unhealthy levels by the urban heat island effect. This is caused by the massive use of concrete, lack of vegetation, and use of dark colours.
The impact of the UHI effect on Canberra even some six years ago was documented in a CSIRO heat mapping report for the summer of 2016-17. This showed that "on the morning of February 9, 2017, a day that reached a maximum of 36 degrees, land surface temperatures varied by as much as 10 degrees in suburban areas".
Unfortunately, no new heat map is available to date and the ACT's new planning system ignored what such a map would show about the effect of urban development in the interim.
The CSIRO report Our Future World of July 2022 warns:
"Heat related deaths are predicted to grow by 60.5 per cent or more across major Australian capital cities from 2020-50, but this is likely to be a conservative estimate. Recent research suggests that official records of deaths attributed to excessive heat in Australia are underestimated by at least 50 fold".
With El Nino approaching, violations of the right to healthy temperatures caused by inappropriate urban planning will no doubt become increasingly evident.
A gutsy All Blacks beaten by the immovable Springboks in the for-the-ages, champagne, on-a-knife-edge Rugby World Cup 2023 final was two hours of reprieve from rattling war and climate chaos.
Eddie Jones intruding with a look-at-me divorce from Rugby Australia on the same day that the brave finalists confirmed rugby union to be made in sports heaven was ignominiously timed.
The crisis in Gaza and the West Bank has the potential to become much worse: mass civilian deaths caused by cholera and diarrhoea outbreaks could far exceed even the 8000 civilian deaths caused by Israeli air strikes on Gaza already.
Further, Israeli violations of international law could not only do permanent damage to that country's international standing but lead to a wider outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East that would have global consequences.
Last Friday the United Nations General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire by a majority of 120 votes to 14. It is shameful to see the Albanese Labor government not support this call. If our closest ally New Zealand, if Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia can support the call for a ceasefire why couldn't the Albanese Labor government?
Australia, as a close ally of and weapons supplier to Israel, needs to support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
The Canberra Times reported on October 26 that a self-represented person addressed the magistrate as "your worship". Until about 20 years ago, magistrates were addressed in that form. They became mere "your honours" thereafter.
If Israel had accepted a two state solution and not allowed its people to settle in the West Bank it's unlikely it would now be having to defend itself against Hamas.
A recent letter from a Gordon resident justified why they voted "no" in the referendum. That voting booth was one of the "no" booths in the ACT. It's fair to say that not everyone who voted "no" is racist, but all racists voted "no". I am just glad most "Ken Behrens" voted "yes".
Sharon Wilson is wrong when she asserts the West Bank settlements are not expanding" (Letters, October 27). An article in The Times of Israel reported "2023 sets record for settlement construction".
Australia now lacks the moral fibre to demand the slaughter in Gaza cease. It has been a co-conspirator in the suppression of Palestinians in what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described, and is clear to all who acknowledge the presence of gravity "56 years of suffocating occupation".
What a narrow-minded and shallow opinion from A C Garnet (Letters, October 29) attacking the PM for supposedly "swanning around" overseas. Global realities require leadership engagement, and this necessarily involves international travel.
What about making armament makers pay for the destruction their weapons produce and the mental and physical rehabilitation of impacted children and others.
According to Ian Warden ("Uni graduates luckier, not wiser", October 28) Canberra, the wokest city in Australia, voted "yes" because it's happier than the rest of the country. How being woke (and therefore overly critical, ungrateful and revolutionary) equates to being happy, isn't a problem I'll be trying to resolve today.
Given that the military exit plans for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars yielded such terrible results, I wonder what the Israeli exit plan for their assault on Gaza is once the shooting stops? If it ever does.
Israel's siege of Gaza includes cutting the water supply. Has Hamas weaponised water? If not, then why do this?
Why is that spot of geography called the Holy Land when it actually resembles a killing field?
