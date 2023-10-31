Former Brumbies prop Tom Ross is confident his upcoming move to Sydney will reinvigorate his career.
The Daramalan product will join the NSW Waratahs next season on a one-year deal. Ross was hesitant at first about joining the Brumbies' fierce rivals but soon came around to the idea.
After a tough couple of years in which he received limited playing time, the 25-year-old was not offered a new contract at the end of the Super Rugby season.
While Ross said he doesn't have a point to prove, he's eager to take his game to another level in a new environment.
"Growing up as a Brumbies supporter I never thought I'd play for the Waratahs," he said. "Believe it or not, now I'm looking forward to it.
"I've been at the Brumbies for the last five years and been in a similar position coming off the bench. With the front row stocks, I probably wasn't going to be in a starting position. I've got no point to prove, it was my time to look elsewhere and look for other opportunities.
"If things go right, opportunities will come up to be in the 23 or even the starting 15. You've just got to put your cards on the table and see where it takes you."
Ross will commence pre-season with the Waratahs next Monday and quickly go to work learning the team's structures.
He will, however, have to wait to have the chance to face his former side, with NSW to play the Brumbies in Canberra in round seven.
Ross is determined to be in the team for the clash and said it will be a special affair.
"For the next three to four months until round one, they want to embed the Waratahs spirit in me and show me what it means to be a Waratah," Ross said.
"I'm looking forward to playing the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium," he said. "It will be pretty special to come back to Canberra.
"It's a long way away, a lot has to happen before then with selection but I'm definitely looking forward to the new year and hopefully getting picked for that game."
Ross took the first steps towards a professional career when he pulled on a Gungahlin jersey as an eight-year-old.
Since then, the Eagles have played a central role in the prop's life and provided the opportunity to earn a spot in the ACT side.
Ross will be required to play Shute Shield in Sydney next year in a major downside to the move north.
He did, however, finish his time with Gungahlin on a high and played a key role in the side's drought-breaking John I Dent Cup title.
Ross is sad to say goodbye to his Eagles family but has vowed to return.
"I've put on an Eagles jersey every year since I was eight years old," Ross said. "It's probably going to be a tougher goodbye than saying goodbye to the Brumbies.
"Heading up to Sydney, I'm hoping to come down to watch a couple of games. It's going to be tough to leave the Eagles but it's not a goodbye, it's just a see you later. They'll always be my club."
