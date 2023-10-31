The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

Integrity Commission clears Land Development Agency's $43m rural land deals

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Dawes, the former chief executive of the now-defunct Land Development Agency. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
David Dawes, the former chief executive of the now-defunct Land Development Agency. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The Integrity Commission has cleared the public servants and property agents involved in the controversial rural land buy-up on Canberra's western fringe of corrupt conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.