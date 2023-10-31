The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT voluntary assisted dying bill commended by Go Gentle but slammed as 'worst bill' by opponents

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's voluntary assisted dying legislation has been commended by proponents but slammed as the "worst bill" put forward by any jurisdiction from its opponents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.