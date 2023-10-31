The power of social media can be harnessed to boost body positivity, with one company already working to change the algorithm, says Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt
Ms Brumfitt used her National Press Club address on Tuesday to break down "harmful myths" and "deeply ingrained beliefs" that society held about bodies.
Ms Brumfitt said that eating disorders had a hefty socioeconomic cost, coming at $69.7 billion annually, according to Deloitte Access Economics data.
The author and documentary maker became a prominent body positivity advocate more than a decade ago after posting her post-baby body in a "non-traditional" before and after photoshoot.
Since then, she has directed body positivity documentary Embrace, written four best-selling books and led Adelaide-based organisation Body Image Movement.
She said among the myths are that are still circulating are that people have to punish themselves to achieve a healthy body and that social media is to blame for "the epidemic of body image distress".
Ms Brumfitt said that while social media formed part of the problem, it could also be used for good.
"Social media is part of the problem, but it's not the whole problem," she said.
"Many of us had body image issues long before [Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg] and influencer culture were even a thing, let alone smartphones.
"Social media is here to stay and we need to use it for good. The science is showing that body neutral content and body positive content on social media is helpful."
She said it was over-altered photos, weight loss content and appearance commentary that caused the most harm and that positive imagery isn't "just some fictional utopia."
Ms Brumfitt pointed to image sharing site Pinterest, which was now altering its algorithm to show diverse bodies when users searched for fashion and clothing.
"When people are quick to throw up their hands and say 'it's the algorithm sorry', it doesn't have to be," she said.
"They can do better, and we can demand better. So let's encourage a more empowered approach to social media for us and our kids.
"Just like in real life, let's be discerning about who you let in the door and use your power to support things that help us feel good and unfollow things that don't.
