The Canberra Times
Home/News/Australian of the Year

Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt wants 'empowered approach' to social media

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 31 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The power of social media can be harnessed to boost body positivity, with one company already working to change the algorithm, says Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Australian of the Year
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.