Awards such as the ACT Australian of the Year are never about winning or losing; even though only one nominee can be chosen in their category at the end of the day.
The awards announced on Monday are a necessary precursor to the naming of the Australian of the Year, the Senior Australian of the Year, the Young Australian of the Year and the Australian Local Hero next January.
Their real value is the light they shine on the achievements of often little-known individuals of all ages.
A nomination, regardless of whether or not it is successful, provides a platform from which to advocate for a worthy cause. This is due, in large part, to the evolution of the awards over more than six decades.
Our first Australian of the Year, named in 1960, was Sir Macfarlane Burnet. A prominent virologist, he had been awarded the 1960 Nobel prize for medicine.
The second was the opera singer Joan Sutherland. Other early recipients included high profile figures and groups including Dawn Fraser, Jack Brabham, The Seekers and Evonne Goolagong.
While these were all worthy recipients there has been a shift in emphasis in recent times to recognising individuals who, while not always household names at the time of their nomination, have demonstrated a determination to leave Australia better than they found it.
This is a welcome development in that it recognises this country's strong culture of volunteerism and "having a go".
Notable recent national recipients have included Thai cave divers Craig Challen and Richard Harris, Sight for All founder Dr James Muecke, sexual assault survivor advocate Grace Tame, disability advocate Dylan Alcott and 2023 Australian of the Year and positive body image campaigner Taryn Brumfitt.
The 16 nominees in the four different ACT Australian of the Year categories announced on Monday are all unique and special individuals who have made a difference in their community.
Not only are they winners; Australia also wins because of their efforts.
Joanne Farrell, the ACT's 2024 Australian of the Year, founded her not for profit "Build Like A Girl" in 2020. It supports and encourages women to work in construction by providing pre-apprenticeship training and ongoing mentoring.
In 2020 Kane Constructions, of which Ms Farrell is the general manager, had a workforce that was 94 per cent male. By last December 48 per cent of workers were female.
The ACT's Senior Australian of the Year Ebenezer Banful OAM has dedicated many hours to promoting multiculturalism by speaking about Ghanaian and African values as well as supporting survivors of war related trauma through Companion House.
Caitlin Figueiredo, the co-chair of the Australian Youth Affairs Coalition, is the ACT's 2024 Young Australian of the Year. Her passion is to ensure young Australian's voices are heard in Parliament and other political realms.
ACT 2024 Local Hero Selina Walker is the co-chair of the ACT Reconciliation Council which encourages all people to learn more about the histories and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
A respected emerging elder and a proud Ngunnawal woman, Ms Walker is also a founding member of the Yerrabi Yurwang Child and Family Aboriginal Corporation which works to improve outcomes for Indigenous women and children in the community.
Each one of these exceptional individuals is an inspiration to others to get involved and to "have a go". They, and the other 12 nominees, are Canberrans to be proud of.
