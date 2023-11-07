"... they alter slightly each time they're prepared, by virtue of the season, whim and the character of one's very own hand." Sean Moran, Let it Simmer.
Thousands of precise directives and then three little words. Without being dramatic, your whole dish hangs in the hands of these three words - season to taste - so important and yet so vague; an instruction as simple as it is complex. So, let's start at the beginning. Season with what, and to whose taste?
Salt is the silent workhorse in every kitchen. While its skills of amplification are unsurpassed, beyond its inherent saltiness it essentially has no flavour, it just helps others. Your job is to use that salt to enhance the flavours of each ingredient to create a harmonious whole. The tastebuds, then, are yours - of course it needs to work for everyone else at the table, but as the cook, you're the yardstick. That's not meant to apply pressure, but simply to say, you need to taste.
When I'm cooking, I like to add salt all the way along, at multiple times throughout the preparation. With a pumpkin soup, it will be a pinch of salt with the onions before I leave them to cook quietly, then the pumpkin gets a pinch, and when I add the water or stock a little while later, another pinch. Sometimes it's heavy pinches, sometimes they're scant, but the cumulative effect is balanced, never salty. Perhaps, like seasoning the pasta water, that salt sneaks its way right into the heart of that pumpkin and those onions, creating a subtle, well-seasoned whole. Whatever its alchemy, it's fundamental.
Conversely, large roasts like chicken, pork shoulder, lamb leg or a standing rib of beef get seasoned 24 hours in advance to give the salt time to permeate and season through the meat. They often spend their last night in the fridge, naked, save for this good sprinkle of salt (both the dry fridge air and the salt help to dry out the skin, creating a delicious crackling). Salads and fish, the more demure and delicate of the bunch, get seasoned too, but only just before serving.
The recipes in this book will direct when and where to add salt but if you consider that each ingredient needs a little seasoning, you won't go wrong. Don't forget that our salty friends can also fill in for a pinch here and there - keep an eye on the capers, olives, parmesan and anchovies, among other saline buddies. As a rule of thumb, a pinch is a three-finger pinch between your thumb, index finger and middle finger, and is about a quarter teaspoon (but this can vary greatly between fine and coarse salt).
I find that good home cooks generally know how to taste. They have learnt the only way there is - by trial and error. My mother is incredible at this. She always seasons right to the edge; a few extra grains would make something salty, but she's always just below that, teetering on the precipice. It is perhaps true that we recipe writers could do more, that we could give you grams or teaspoon measurements of salt, but I really can't come at it. This is not me holding out on you, rather that I know the experience of cooking would be ruined. The tediousness would rob you of the feeling of salt between your fingers and connection to your food, which is so important. Without decisions to make, you might even forget to taste along the way - this would be the real sin. The spell that makes cooking such a pleasure, the real crux of all that we do in the kitchen, is taste. I can't do that for you.
When you're at home, alone or with family, and you're sitting down to eat the meal you've created, take the time to stop and taste again. This is when you can analyse how it all played out: when you can taste all the imperceptible details you don't notice when you're standing over something, trying a tiny spoonful here, or a leaf there, to check for seasoning. How something tastes, bite after bite, changes. What may have tasted under-seasoned in one bite, after a few bites is perfect, or vice versa. There is no shame here - I find those "aha" moments particularly transformative as a cook.
You are free to make little corrections and record to memory what you'll do differently next time. This is how the home cook and the professional chef alike practise and learn to taste. This is part of the wonder of it all! Don't stress, and do try to enjoy the process.
So few ingredients, but a completely stunning result. Curry leaves are worth seeking out if you have a good greengrocer nearby. Their nutty, popcorn-like flavour works incredibly well in tandem with brown butter and fish.
Before you begin: Place your fish on a baking tray, white-belly-side up, and allow it to come to room temperature before cooking.
Note: A voyage to brown butter: set over heat, butter will first melt, freeing the liquid that is trapped within the fat. As that liquid simmers, it will bubble up and become steam. The bubbles will be even in size, and the bubbling will sound gentle. When that liquid has almost evaporated, the sound will change and there will be more sizzling as the bubbles become uneven in size and start to foam. When all the liquid is gone, that foam - and the milk solids beneath - will start to caramelise. The butter will go silent; there is no more liquid to evaporate, so it becomes still. Now is when you really need to pay attention; it can go from nutty and golden to burnt very quickly. When the liquid smells deliciously nutty and turns an amber shade of gold, it's perfect. Remove the brown butter from the heat immediately, or add liquid, such as lemon juice, vinegar or water, to stop it from cooking further.
Makes: Enough to serve 2
I vividly recall travelling in Tokyo and stepping into beautiful soba restaurants where the noodles would come out on small woven bamboo trays with a bowl of sesame dipping sauce. I watched as business people carefully picked up the soba noodles with chopsticks and delicately dipped them into the dressing, gingerly slurping them up. It's such a fond food memory that I had to adapt a version of it for my working lunch at home. Serve this salad cold or at room temperature.
Sesame dressing:
To serve:
Before you begin: You'll have enough leftover crunchy chilli oil to keep in a glass jar in the fridge to use next time you make this dish, or to add a little zing to other dishes. Feel free to halve the recipe if you don't want leftovers.
Makes: Enough to serve 2
I always have this staple on hand for when something needs a little crunchy kick (which is often!)
Note: Standard chilli flakes, as opposed to the Aleppo or Korean ones I've used here, include seeds and carry slightly more heat so if you're using these, start with 1 tbsp to see how much heat suits your palate. Aleppo or Korean chilli flakes will give your oil a beautiful bright red colour that the standard chilli flakes won't.
Serving suggestions: This Crunchy chilli oil is so versatile. Try it on cooked green beans or soft polenta with a poached egg, and for the brave, it can even share plates with your favourite pasta.
Makes: 1 cup (250ml)
Fight the urge to turn your grill heat up too high here - a dark soy marinade containing sugar will burn if you cook it too quickly. With the right heat, you'll have a juicy, succulent, smoky grilled pork belly with vibrant Vietnamese flavours.
Cucumber salad:
Before you begin: The pork requires at least one hour to marinate, but ideally eight hours. If you're using a charcoal grill (which will make this most delicious), you'll need to get it going an hour or so before you want to start cooking.
Serving suggestion: Serve this dish with steamed coconut rice for a complete meal. Rinse 2 cups of jasmine rice until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in cold water for 15 minutes. Drain and place the rice in a pot with 1 x 400g tin of coconut milk and 1/2 cup water, plus a teaspoon of fine sea salt. Stir to combine and bring to a gentle simmer. Place a tight-fitting lid on the pot and turn the heat down to the lowest setting. Cook for 14 minutes exactly. Turn the heat off and leave the pot to sit, untouched, for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the lid, fluff the rice with a fork and serve with the pork belly.
Makes: Enough to serve 4 to 6.
A cake that's particularly perfect for the cooler months, when apples are that bit sweeter, the warmth of spice is that much more enticing and the need for a baked treat is that much stronger. A simple ingredient list that makes for a most satisfying dessert or morning tea. This recipe also employs an interesting technique whereby the dry ingredients are added to the butter and sugar before the wet ingredients go in - a bit of extra insurance to create a smooth, creamy, emulsified cake batter.
Crumble topping:
Before you begin: Leave your butter out on the bench overnight to ensure it's at room temperature when you're ready to bake. Alternatively, warm a ceramic bowl in a low oven, then place it upside down over the butter and leave for 10 minutes.
Makes: 1 cake, enough for 10 slices.
