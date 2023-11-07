I find that good home cooks generally know how to taste. They have learnt the only way there is - by trial and error. My mother is incredible at this. She always seasons right to the edge; a few extra grains would make something salty, but she's always just below that, teetering on the precipice. It is perhaps true that we recipe writers could do more, that we could give you grams or teaspoon measurements of salt, but I really can't come at it. This is not me holding out on you, rather that I know the experience of cooking would be ruined. The tediousness would rob you of the feeling of salt between your fingers and connection to your food, which is so important. Without decisions to make, you might even forget to taste along the way - this would be the real sin. The spell that makes cooking such a pleasure, the real crux of all that we do in the kitchen, is taste. I can't do that for you.