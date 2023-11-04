The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian Border Force has seized 35 tonnes of illegal vapes, has disposal issue

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Illegal nicotine vaping products are continuing to flow into the country, generating a serious national health issue, with border control officers hamstrung in their attempts to choke it without a Customs Act prohibition notice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.