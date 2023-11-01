The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Anthony Albanese | Strengthening our American ties can help keep us safe

By Anthony Albanese
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During my visit to Washington DC, President Joe Biden and I spoke about our shared commitment to building an alliance for the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.