During my visit to Washington DC, President Joe Biden and I spoke about our shared commitment to building an alliance for the future.
Our alliance has been tried, tested, and has thrived over eight decades.
We've stood side by side in the most difficult times.
And just a few blocks from the White House and Capitol Hill, I witnessed for myself how Australians and Americans continue to strengthen these bonds.
I was honoured to become the first head of government to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters.
Australians have too often witnessed the devastation of natural disasters.
Right now, we are seeing bushfires take an awful toll in parts of Queensland and NSW.
That's why visiting FEMA was a priority for me as Prime Minister.
I wanted to personally recognise the courage, skill and dedication of emergency management personnel who are critical to responding to natural disasters.
Australia and the United States have a proud history of being there for each other when it really counts.
The toughest of times bring out the best in our people. Through fires and floods, we have rallied behind each other, protecting lives and livelihoods in both countries.
The United States didn't hesitate in our hour of need, sending significant firefighting support during the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.
American firefighters Captain Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Hudson and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr lost their lives in the service of our nation, when their water-bombing aircraft crashed near Cooma.
And, more recently, Australia was proud to provide a large firefighting air tanker to Idaho to assist in firefighting across six US states.
This visit wasn't just a chance for me to say thank you - it was an opportunity to talk about how we can keep working together to build our expertise, which is critical to building resilience.
Our communities are already experiencing the debilitating impacts of climate change, from wildfires in California to floods in Victoria and NSW.
That's why, in May, Australia's National Emergency Management agreed strengthened arrangements with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
These arrangements will increase collaboration to improve our emergency response, including through formal sharing of best practice, employee exchanges and other mutually beneficial programs across the full spectrum of natural disasters.
We'll work together to find the best ways to make sure our people are informed and up-to-date during emergencies, and counter misinformation that can be so dangerous during times of crisis.
This complements the Climate, Critical Minerals, and Clean Energy Transformation Compact I signed with President Biden, which will see Australia and the United States collaborate to address domestic and regional climate risks, including increasingly frequent extreme weather events.
READ MORE:
At a time of global uncertainty, working with our global partners and making Australia's voice heard is vital.
Whether it is climate change, the economy, or inflation, being part of these conversations means Australia gets to shape the solutions in our best interests.
Australia is always best served when we take a seat at the table.
And as this fire season begins, affirming our ties with FEMA makes a difference.
It's one of the ways we are ensuring that in the toughest times, Australia can access world-class information and expertise to boost our response.
President Biden and I are proud to work together, keeping the friendship between our countries strong as we confront the challenges ahead.
And I'm proud that Australians and Americans are working together on the ground every day, keeping our people safe and secure, and facing the future with confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.