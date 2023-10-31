A two-car collision on the Kings Avenue bridge has closed lanes and caused major disruption to Canberra's afternoon peak hour traffic.
Police closed the northbound lanes of the bridge after the two vehicles collided around 4.35pm on Tuesday.
No one was seriously hurt in the collision but lanes were closed as a preventative measure to allow ACT Fire and Rescue to extricate one of the passengers.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area or take an alternative route.
