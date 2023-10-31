Political donations larger than $1000 will need to be reported publicly within seven days under changes to the ACT's election laws.
But the government backtracked on a plan to lower the reporting threshold to $100, a move that had been criticised by the territory's political parties as one which could inadvertently force them to publish membership lists.
The new laws will also ban foreign political donations and allow territory voters to cast their ballots two weeks before polling day without needing to provide a reason.
Labor voted with the Liberals to block a series of amendments moved by the Greens' Andrew Braddock, who had sought to expand the definition of foreign donations, ban donations from fossil fuel companies and defence industry contractors, and toughen penalties for illegal roadside campaigning.
Mr Braddock also sought to prevent the use of an online voting system for overseas electors, citing cyber security concerns.
Special Minister of State Chris Steel and Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson both described Mr Braddock's amendments as "grandstanding".
Mr Steel said the agreed changes would make territory elections more transparent and encourage participation.
"Real time donation laws will ensure that substantial donations are disclosed to the public more quickly, while protecting people who are participating in the grass roots political process, such as paying party membership fees," Mr Steel said in a statement.
"Our new foreign donations ban is also well tested, and has been built around the Commonwealth framework, meaning we know it works in both a legal and practical sense."
Mr Braddock had argued the definition of a foreign entity was too broad, because it meant companies that were wholly controlled overseas but had an incorporated presence in Australia would not be covered by the laws.
