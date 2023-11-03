The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The In-Between by Christos Tsiolkas explores gay love in middle age

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • The In-Between, by Christos Tsiolkas. Allen & Unwin, $32.99.

It's a funny thing, writing about love. All those songs and stories and novels and films - endless stories about love, in all its iterations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.