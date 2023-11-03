It's a funny thing, writing about love. All those songs and stories and novels and films - endless stories about love, in all its iterations.
But how about the new love that might grow between two middle-aged gay men, both with their own painful love stories behind them, now meeting for dinner after meeting online?
Christos Tsiolkas is often referred to as a fearless writer, one who isn't shy of conjuring visceral sex, drugs, violence, bad language, human appetite and reckless behaviour on the page.
His latest novel, The In-Between, charts the beginning and growth of the above-mentioned love affair between Perry and Ivan, who meet for dinner in the opening pages.
Perry, a translator, has spent many years overseas, has a Greek-Australian background and has returned to Australia after a long, agonising relationship with an older, married, very much closeted French man. Ivan is a landscaper with his own business, a nominally working-class Aussie with a Serbian background who has never been to Europe. Formerly married to a woman, and father to an adult daughter with her own child, he too is recovering from a long-term relationship, with a younger man who rejects him for someone else.
And so, they meet in the in-between. They are between relationships, between cultures, between classes, between self-acceptance, between generations, between plans for the future that, as the novel progresses, gracefully coalesce as their love grows.
It's the type of relationship we don't often encounter on the page - at least, I tell Tsiolkas, I don't. And he agrees; love, as a topic, is harder to write than people expect.
"I think people often will talk about the writing of sex and politics or how hard or difficult that is, but actually writing about love is really complicated," he says.
"It's this profound emotion and experience that we all share. But I was really excited to write about it, and really nervous to write about it. Because you don't want it to be sentimental. You want it to be honest."
Anyone who has read Tsolkias' work knows that honesty is instinctive to him as a writer. He spotlights the shadowed parts of modern life, forcing us to face them head on. His readers can expect to be confronted, to feel things vicariously.
The story of Perry and Ivan - and interweaving, cameo narratives of those around them - is every bit as visceral and impulsive as you'd expect from Tsiolkas. Emotions are close to the surface, as two vulnerable men navigate the choppy path to opening themselves up again. The ensuing sex is graphic, and thrilling. Bodily functions are as normal as eating. Why don't we talk about this more often?
He recalls a conversation with a Greek-Australian friend who had recently returned from an extended stay in Greece.
"People have been critical of the way the senses come into my writing, and she'd ... been reading a lot of fiction, in Greek, by Greek writers, and she said, 'Christou, everyone here in Australia talks about how you write a lot [about] sex and the body - they do that all the time in Greece!'"
But back to love. Tsiolkas has been with the same man, Wayne, for almost 40 years, and so writing about two men his own age embarking on a new adventure required some inventiveness on his own part.
"Part of what happened in terms of creating this love story is to do that imaginative work, of thinking of creating characters," he says.
"But also, one of the joys of writing just in terms of vulnerability was thinking back to the first time I fell in love with Wayne. And going back to those emotions and those fears and those excitements, that was a real anchor for me, in writing this book."
But then, gay men of his generation - men like Perry and Ivan - are not naturally demonstrative, having come of age when it was hardly possible.
"I grew up in a very, very different time when it came to sex and sexuality and shame and understanding," he says.
"And those moments where Perry and Ivan's intimacy is just a touch on the knee - they won't hold hands, they won't be effusive in public - I get that, and Wayne gets that. We get that absolutely, because that's the world we grew up in.
"And I'm astonished and so joyous when I see younger queer people being able to express themselves physically and openly that way. But if I was to do it, I would just be self-conscious. And I think for me, the in-between is also that sign of going, we're in a moment in culture where some of the bedrocks have shifted, and those things are exciting and those things are challenging for people my age at the same time, and I wanted to give voice to that."
