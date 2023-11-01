In the near future, romantic compatibility is predicted by technology developed by the Love Institute. Anna (Jessie Buckley) partners with the institute's top instructor, Amir (Riz Ahmed), to counsel couples wanting to take the physically gruelling test. Working in close proximity, Anna and Amir begin to fall for each other, and Anna starts to question her marriage with Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) - which is puzzling since they took the test three years ago and were a perfect match. So why is she suddenly overwhelmed by Amir?

