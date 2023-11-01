In this Australian crime film directed by Luke Sparke (Occupation Rainfall), after a botched heist a taciturn getaway driver (Barry Pepper) must battle his conscience as, under orders from his boss (Rachel Griffiths), he drives an unsuspecting, garrulous crew member (Jamie Costa) to what will probably be an ambush execution. There is a long drive ahead. Liam McIntyre and Sam Neill are also in the cast.
Sisters Drew (Sophie Lowe) and May (Louisa Krause), with some family drama in their past, go diving at a beautiful and remote location and explore some deep underwater caves. After a boulder storm from the surface, May is left trapped 28 metres below the surface. Will Drew be able to rescue her before the oxygen runs out and without dying herself? This is a remake of the 2020 Norwegian film Breaking Surface.
In the near future, romantic compatibility is predicted by technology developed by the Love Institute. Anna (Jessie Buckley) partners with the institute's top instructor, Amir (Riz Ahmed), to counsel couples wanting to take the physically gruelling test. Working in close proximity, Anna and Amir begin to fall for each other, and Anna starts to question her marriage with Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) - which is puzzling since they took the test three years ago and were a perfect match. So why is she suddenly overwhelmed by Amir?
It's the year 2065, the landscape is harsh, and Hen (Saoirse Ronan) and Junior (Paul Mescal) live a quiet, secluded and strained married life on a farm that's been in his family for generations. But their lives are disrupted when Terrance (Aaron Pierre) comes to recruit Junior to help build a space colony. Once Junior leaves, a clone of Junior will keep Hen company.
