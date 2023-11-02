Old Donald writes: "In the olden days I bought a lovely leather bomber style jacket while on study leave in London. It cost me a bomb, which I suppose was in keeping with its name. I proudly wore it to Randwick one Saturday (this was 1980) and I was stopped by a greencoat at the members' gate. It was deemed unsuitable! This was confirmed by some higher power and along with a tie (the lack thereof) I was refused entry. A kinder greencoat lent me his own for the afternoon. This was the time when Randwick suddenly acquired the 'Royal' tag, to which it clings like a limpet. Sad and sick? So of course Ms Waterhouse, daughter of the premier trainer (Rolls Royce owner, naturally) and raised a stone's throw from the track, would be somewhat disturbed. Standards, John, standards. Otherwise what might come of the real world?"