Hey Tom Rogic - we want YOU!
As two potential investors for a men's team toured Canberra United this week, edging the club closer to new ownership, an A-League veteran had some advice for the potential expansion bid.
David Williams believes getting former Celtic superstar Tom Rogic involved in the men's Canberra side would give the expansion the very best chance of success.
Williams played against Rogic several times when the Canberra product was still in the A-League with the Central Coast Mariners and later with Melbourne Victory.
Though Rogic recently announced his retirement at the age of 30 to focus on his young family, Williams said it should be a priority for new owners of Canberra United to somehow get the former Socceroo involved.
"Even if he didn't play, you should make him an ambassador or put him on the coaching staff. Give him a job in the club to help promote it," Williams told The Canberra Times on the eve of Indigenous Football Week in the A-Leagues.
Williams even suggested getting a host of other prominent Canberrans to back the expansion team, too, like tennis star Nick Kyrgios.
"Maybe it is a bit of a crazy idea, but I'm sure Nick Kyrgios would attract media and he's proud to be from Canberra," Williams said.
"If you can get people from that region involved, it's going to be more successful."
Williams still plays in the A-League with Perth Glory, but has spent time at five other clubs, including the failed former expansion team, North Queensland Fury.
The doomed Fury only lasted two seasons before Football Australia cut them from the competition due to financial struggles in 2011.
Canberra has been named as one of two preferred A-League expansion teams along with Auckland, but new investors are yet to be locked in for the Australia Professional Leagues to formally approve the capital's bid.
Williams' experience gives him unique insight into what it takes to make a new A-League team work, as well as the mistakes to avoid.
"Obviously having owners and investors to bankroll the club for the long term, that's the biggest thing," he said.
"It's also important trying to engage with the surrounding community and schools, and put them first.
"Even at an established club like Perth Glory, after training there's at least two boys every single day dressed in their club gear going to do a promo out in the community.
"It was unfortunate about North Queensland because I think it could have worked. One or two games could have been taken from Townsville up to Cairns for example to help build the brand in the surrounding region.
"So I definitely think engaging with the greater community is key."
Williams said attracting coaches that can both win games and entertain with an attacking style will also help attract fans because sport is "an entertainment business".
Lastly, Williams believes having local talent included in the men's squad is a must, which is something the women's Canberra United team already do very well.
"There'd be young players who would be crying out for an opportunity to play for their local city, instead of having to go up to Sydney driving for hours for a chance to play professionally." he said.
"The A-League don't just give out licences, so they've obviously done their research and feel Canberra would work too."
"I can definitely see Canberra working, hands down," the former Socceroo added.
"I've seen when the Socceroos and Matildas have played there, it's had very good crowds.
"It's a perfect setup, the facilities are there, and I think they would get bigger crowds than some current A-League clubs as well."
Williams is passionate about growing the game in all corners of the country and as an Indigenous man, he is especially determined to bring soccer to more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island children in remote and regional communities.
On Wednesday, Williams was officially appointed to the Indigenous Football Australia (IFA) Council which includes members such as Adam Goodes and Craig Foster.
As a patron of the John Moriarty Foundation's Indigenous Football Week which is run in partnership with the A-Leagues and Professional Footballers Australia, Williams is doing his bit promoting the world game with an important end goal.
"I want to get these kids representing the Matildas and the Socceroos in the future, which is very achievable," he said.
"The talent is there, we just have to go out, find them, nurture them, and send them on the path.
"This is a very important initiative. Indigenous kids are looking for opportunity, and I believe football gives that for them. But first, they have to find a passion by playing."
