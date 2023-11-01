NSW tactical police officer injured by stun grenade

A tactical operations officer with the NSW police received a significant leg injury during a "flash-bang" incident at the Goulburn academy on Tuesday .
A critical incident investigation has been launched after the injury occurred during a training exercise around 1.30pm.
A statement issued by NSW police said the officer, attached to the Tactical Operations Regional Support Unit, was struck by the "flash bang" and was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for treatment
"Detectives established a crime scene, and a critical incident team from the Hume Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident," police said.0
"That investigation will be subject to an independent review".
MORE POLICE NEWS:
A "flash bang" is also known as a short-fuse stun grenade.
An explosive device containing pyrotechnic chemicals based on magnesium, it is designed to produce a blinding flash of light and an extremely loud "bang" - as much as 180 decibels - which is aimed at disorientating anyone in close vicinity.
A "flash bang" is generally used when tactical police are attempting to storm an enclosed space, as the momentary disorientation provides trained officers with the ability to enter fortified premises, or where someone has barricaded themselves inside and refuses to leave.
Every police force in the country has its own heavy armed tactical or special operations support unit, usually called in when there is a suspicion of firearms or other weapons involved in an incident.
NSW Police now have a dedicated tactical unit, Strike Force Raptor South, which is based out of the Illawarra but trains in Goulburn, and is used to assist in operations across the southern part of the state.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.