'A really black mark on our community': Katy Gallagher says Lilie James and six other violent October deaths are 'devastating'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 1 2023 - 2:40pm
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher has described the current increase in violent deaths of Australian women as "devastating" and a "black mark on our community", but "not something that we are going to solve overnight".

