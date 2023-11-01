Times Past: November 2, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on the fact that even the top politicians in Parliament House also partook in the annual workplace sweeps for the running of the Melbourne Cup.
It seemed so symbolic. Bob Hawke and Paul Keating had their money on Empire Rose, Andrew Peacock tipped it but ignored his own advice and backed losers, and John Howard, not a betting man, took a couple of tickets in sweeps, and failed to win a cracker.
The big winner of the bunch was Mr Hawke, who according to sources close enough to know and discreet enough to leave a bit to the imagination, had put a bundle on the winner of the Melbourne Cup.
The folk on Capital Hill, like those few souls throughout Canberra and the rest of Australia who had not been thoughtful enough to take the day off work, retired to their offices with a bottle or two of champagne, a packet of chips and a television at 2:40pm for the race.
The House of Representatives had sensibly postponed Question Time - usually held at 2pm - to 3pm to allow the Honourable Members to indulge in the sport of kings.
The Senate, thoughtlessly, had made no such provision. When told that the Senate was to sit through the Big Race, a shocked member of the Prime Minister's staff declared, "That's totally un-Australian".
