The complacency of the ACT government and many residents of Duffy and neighbouring Chapman is evident when looking at the pine plantation and bushland on Narrabundah Hill in Duffy.
This area was responsible for much of the destruction, death and injury in the 2003 fires. After the Coronial Inquiry it was supposed to become open bushland.
Unfortunately subsequent droughts and government inaction have turned the area into a fire hazard at a time when climate change is resulting in severe bushfire danger.
Bushfire scientists, including from the CSIRO, have advised me that the so-called fire abatement zone should be 150 metres rather than the 70 metres nominated by the government.
The buffer zone between the Narrabundah Hill forest and the first line of houses on Eucumbene Drive, is nowhere near that, or even at 70 metres. And if conditions are like those in 2003, those same scientists predict that still 50 per cent of those houses could go.
For those local residents concerned about tree removal, a buffer zone does not need to be treeless, just more open and with limited numbers of pines and ember-throwing gums. It would also enable tall grass to be mowed and limit fuel loads.
As a Duffy resident myself who lost a home to bushfires, I fear that under current and future climate conditions, we will have a repeat of 2003.
A very good editorial ("Australia must back a Gaza pause now", October 31) concerning Australia's disgraceful decision to abstain on the UN resolution calling for a truce in Gaza.
As a Labor Party member for 20 years I have been disturbed at the government's weak and largely one sided position on the conflict. While completely horrified at Hamas's terrorist attacks, it is also clear to me that over at least 70 years Palestinians have disproportionately suffered a lot more deaths, injuries and dispossession than Israeli's.
It now seems the two state solution is dead and most Palestinians will be expelled from their homelands. Australian Labor once a champion of civil rights and of a just solution for both Israeli's and Palestinians now stands largely mute in the face of this catastrophe.
Mark Kenny attributes Western support for Israel to the "well-resourced" Israel lobby ("West wobbles in unstable world", October 29).
More likely, the West understands that Israel has the right to self-defence following the October 7 terrorist atrocities, including ensuring that Hamas can never do anything like that again.
More broadly, the West understands that Israel has tried to make peace but has been subjected to unrelenting terrorism by Palestinians who reject its right to exist and that, if placed in a similar position, would also respond strongly.
Kenny says the global south is awake to Western hypocrisy. But most member countries opposed an amendment at the UN condemning the Hamas attacks and calling on Hamas to free its hostages.
The south would do well to confront its own hypocrisy.
If you want to know just who turned any or all Palestinians once more in outraged exasperation against Israel just look at the weak, opportunistic, insincere, conflict-perpetuating and on-division-thriving crooked politicians and national leaders whose signed the latest "Statement in Support of Israel".
Lockheed Martin, the corporate sponsor of the Australian War Memorial, just loves them all.
Hands up who thinks what Hamas did on October 7 was an act of terrorism and completely reprehensible. Right. 100 per cent. Good. Cleared that one up quickly.
Who thinks that this heinous act was completely unprovoked? Just one. Right. What's your name? Benjamin. Okay there is one in every crowd eh Ben?
Who thinks slaughtering 3195 innocent Palestinian children will contribute to stopping acts of terrorism? Yes Ben. Yours is still the only hand up.
And who thinks starving over two million innocent Palestinians and denying them medical care will contribute to stopping acts of terrorism? Yes Ben. No need to jump up and down mate.
Who thinks killing all these innocent people or starving an innocent population constitutes a war crime. Okay we have quite a few up, but we have a lot of hands rising very slowly indeed.
Mr Biden your hand seems to be rising slowly. Is the rate at which it is rising proportional to the rate at which innocent people are being killed? No? It's related to public opinion polls. So innocent lives lost are irrelevant. Good, another mystery solved.
Mal Wilson (Letters, October 27) says that Israel has lost "perspective and any sense of decency" and is quickly losing the respect of other nations.
Israel has every right to defend itself, particularly after the planned massacre of innocent Israeli civilians and the taking of hostages by Hamas. For well over a decade the military arm of Hamas has been indiscriminately firing missiles into Tel Aviv and the settlements and Israel retaliated by very short, targeted bombardments of Gaza.
This time however Hamas went too far and are now paying the price for their actions. Unfortunately it's the non-combatants (as is usual in wars) who are suffering the most as Hamas terrorists shelter in mosques, hospitals, schools and other public buildings.
Israel, surrounded by enemies who want to destroy it, is defending itself in the only way in can.
The protesters claiming to be pro-Palestinian but not supporters of Hamas and other terrorists, directly or indirectly, don't fool me.
I remember Vietnam War protesters claiming to be anti-war, but not pro-communist. They were so successful the US and its allies stopped supporting the non-communist south. The subsequent communist takeover of South Vietnam killed at least a million, displaced even more, put hundreds of thousands in "re-education" camps and sent over 400,000 (according to the UNHCR) to sea in unsuitable craft where many drowned.
If anything, Hamas and its ilk would act even worse if they took over some or all of Israel. While this is unlikely, given the determination of the Israelis, it is not impossible, and such an outcome is being aided and abetted by pro-Palestinian rallies in which the naive provide support, unwilling or not, to some of the nastiest people on the planet.
This really is a fight between good and evil, and protesters need to think hard about what they support.
It is all very well to review the ACT's heritage legislation but in reality the ACT government is already failing in its heritage obligations.
The heritage listed Pikes Corner had been listed for future development but then was removed as a computer generated mistake with the maps had been made.
The heritage listed railway water tank from 1926 in Oaks Estate is festooned with graffiti.
Changing the legislative architecture is just more of the politics of distraction to create the illusion of progress.
Thanks to Peter Stanley (Letters, October 27) for sharing his pilgrimage to Walter Burley Griffin's grave in Lucknow, India.
Whilst Walter's presence and influence in Canberra are undoubted, we have yet to build a memorial to the architects of the National Capital, Walter and Marion.
Over 20 substantial proposals, including two official design competitions, have been made since 1937 for a permanent memorial, but only the Marion Mahony Griffin View signage on top of Mt Ainslie does them justice.
The name of Lake Burley Griffin is hardly an adequate memorial to Walter.
The origins of the National Capital Plan provide inspiration about the idea and ideals of Canberra, warranting a Griffins memorial. The National Capital Authority should place it firmly on their agenda.
According to the ABC there are presently more than 100 active bushfires in NSW. Add those to the 80 active bushfires still active in Queensland and the approaching El Nino conditions, and eastern Australia could be facing a fire season almost as serious as the "Black Summer" of 2019-2020.
Every possible step must be taken to ensure that such a catastrophe cannot happen in 2023-2024.
Those unsure of what they can do should either do some research or consult their local fire and rescue service.
Lives could well depend on getting the fight right.
Are the IDF and Hamas familiar with Colin Powell's observation that: "If you take out a government, take out a regime, guess who becomes the government and regime and is responsible for the country? You are. So, if you break it, you own it".
Are the traffic engineers confident that they've got the timing and sequencing right at the newly signalised Coranderrk St roundabout on Parkes Way?
A plethora of roadside signs have popped up advertising Faith Radio. Does this organisation have permission to do this? I understand amateur theatres and community markets are permitted to advertise a week or so out from the event and then be quickly removed. These signs look like permanent fixtures.
Have those pointing to the disparity between Israeli and Gazan civilian casualties perhaps realised the ancient standard "an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth" in the Law of Moses and on Hammurabi's Column imposed a ceiling on retribution?
Felicity Chivas (Letters, October 30) suggests more people use public transport. This is not viable for many. If drivers can afford an EV, which are expensive to buy and recharge, they can afford to pay for parking
Qantas does it again. They put our flight from Honiara to Brisbane back one hour resulting in our being unable to take our connecting flight. We had to pay for an expensive hotel and restaurant meals for the night's unplanned stopover. I won't be flying with Qantas until it lifts its game.
The Aboriginal people have not lost their voice to Parliament and now is the time to prove it. They could form groups to represent their needs; better housing and rehabilitation of their environments; proper access to medical care: access to education and anything else they need. But will the government listen?
There is a photo circulating on social media showing four neatly dressed and well presented young demonstrators holding up a huge sign "Queers for Palestine". Even in the midst of the present disaster there is something to smile at.
Eric Hunter's account of a bloke seeking the perfect woman (Letters, October 31) reminded me of Norman Gunston's similar quest. He said he was looking for "Miss Right" - or her sister, if she was prettier.
While it would be hypocritical of me to point out to Vasily Martin (Letters, November 1) that Queanbeyan is not in Canberra, I will correct them on the meaning of "woke". It means to have a social conscience. Being woke (or striving to be) feels great.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.