The Canberra Times
Complacency could lead to another fiery catastrophe in Duffy

By Letters to the Editor
November 2 2023 - 5:30am
Duffy was devastated in the 2003 bushfire. Residents fear it could happen again. Picture by Andrew Campbell
The complacency of the ACT government and many residents of Duffy and neighbouring Chapman is evident when looking at the pine plantation and bushland on Narrabundah Hill in Duffy.

