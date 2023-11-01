He'll come to Canberra with a similar background to both Elliott Whitehead and John Bateman, but Morgan Smithies is a different player to both.
There's one area the Raiders recruit is the same - stereotypical North England toughness.
And the 22-year-old will head Down Under with some glowing praise from England coach Shaun Wane, who just picked him in his squad for their third-and-final Test against Tonga.
It's been a big few weeks for Smithies, who won the English Super League premiership with Wigan, signed with the Green Machine on a three-year deal and now could earn his second England cap.
The Raiders had to pay a six-figure transfer fee for Smithies, given he was signed to Wigan until the end of 2025.
Bateman enjoyed instant success with the Raiders as part of their 2019 grand final appearance only to walk out on the club before the end of his contract.
Whitehead has developed into the club's captain having made it to a grand final and two further preliminary finals, but next year will be the veteran's last season as a Canberra player.
Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone said Smithies wasn't the next Bateman nor the long-term replacement for Whitehead.
"[Bateman] was different to [Whitehead], and they're both different to Morgan," Carbone said.
"They all obviously have one thing in common in that they play the game in a particularly tough way and we just think that attribute will mesh nicely with our group.
"It's always something we've prioritised at the club. He'll bring that and that will mesh nicely with the rest of the boys."
Smithies has played 69 of his 114 games for Wigan at lock, with the rest either from the bench, in the second row or at prop.
He proved to be a tackling machine for the Warriors, amassing 55 in the grand final - while also making 19 runs.
Bateman came to Canberra with a similar ability to play a number of positions - although he spent most of his time in the second-row or centres.
Whitehead played predominantly in the second row in the Super League, but proved his versatility when he got to Canberra.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart used him as his Mr Fix It, playing him in the middle, on en edge, or even at five-eighth when required.
Carbone said Smithies could play either on an edge or in the middle and could also fill a bench role as well.
"He's played both [in the middle and on an edge]. He most recently played 13 obviously," he said.
"Both 'Batty' and 'Smell' played both roles too prior to coming out.
"We'll just see. I'm sure he's keen to play whatever role is necessary for the team ... he'll play wherever he fits."
Wane praised Smithies for the improvements he'd made to his game ahead of England's final Test at Headingley on Saturday.
He described the former Wigan Warrior as "all action" and believed he'd quickly become a fan-favourite in Canberra.
"He's good. His ball carrying has improved, which it needed to, but he's all action," Wane said.
"He carries the ball better now, which is something he had to get better at. I like him. He's got a chance of playing on Saturday.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"He'll need to change a few things and improve on certain areas to make a strong mark over there, because it's a different competition, but the Aussies will love him - he's all action.
"He defends and defends, and he's a great kid, but that's a different ball game over there, so he needs to be a lot better."
Smithies thanked Wigan for the role they'd played in his development.
"I now get to move on to the next part of my career and achieve a goal of playing in the NRL," he said.
"I have been able to achieve so much at this club through the guidance of Matty Peet, Shaun Wane, Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski.
"I would not have the opportunity to go and play in the NRL without Wigan and the support of these men."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.