You might find the term "halfback" isn't the most fitting for a player who can rattle cages like Jay Huriwai.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning reckons the ACT Brumbies scrumhalf is "more of a half forward than a halfback", with Huriwai's strong defence paving the way for her recall to the national team.
Huriwai is set to make her first appearance of the WXV tournament when she comes off the bench for Wallaroos against Wales at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night.
Wallaroos winger Maya Stewart returns from a concussion, beating Desi Miller to the No.14 jersey in the only change to Australia's starting XV with coach Jay Tregonning making four changes to his bench.
Huriwai replaces Sarah Dougherty as the reserve scrumhalf while Lori Cramer returns from a knee injury [ahead of Melanie Wilks], Bridie O'Gorman is back from a two-game suspension [replacing Emily Robinson], and back rower Ashley Masters earns a recall at the expense of Leilani Nathan.
Ask if Tregonning favoured an experienced bench to close out the contest and he'll say you've "hit the nail on the head".
But there's another factor that led the Wallaroos coach to tap Huriwai on the shoulder.
"A tough call with Sarah there because Sarah has done a great job from an attacking point of view. We just feel Jay strengthens up the defence a little bit," Tregonning said.
"She's a bit more of a half forward than a halfback sometimes, and that's definitely what we want to see. Obviously knowing Wales' threats close to the line and what they do around there, that was the main reason for bringing Jay in over Sarah.
"Having all 30 players available this week is outstanding, and that's a credit to the performance staff and the medical staff. We're in a situation where we've made some tough calls and we said to the players this morning that everyone within the 30 is capable of playing this Test match and have proven their capabilities.
"Making changes after a win is always a difficult thing to do, but again, there's a few people coming back in different positions and we made those tough calls."
The Wallaroos head into Friday's clash - which doubles as Tregonning's last in charge of the Australian team - riding a wave of momentum following a stunning win over France.
Australian captain Michaela Leonard was immense in the win over France and the 28-year-old lock is determined to close out the year with back-to-back wins.
Leonard says Australia's defence needs to fire at both ends of the park, calling for the Wallaroos to build "a solid gold wall stopping anyone from getting out of their exit zone".
"It's been an amazing year, an incredible year. For us, obviously the result last week was a highlight but we don't want to rest on that," Leonard said.
"We know that's not our pinnacle, so we want to come out this weekend, put on another incredible performance to make ourselves, to make our fans back home proud, and obviously to thank Jay and the coaching staff for the work they've put in over the past 12 to 18 months as well, see them off and see out the year with a bang."
