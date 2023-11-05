The Canberra Times
Public Eye: The APVMA's cultural review uncovered (no, not that one)

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 6 2023 - 5:30am
Former agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce ... a rose (bud) between two thorns?
A review of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has lifted the lid on cultural issues in the troubled agency in late 2022, including reports of favouritism, a "hypersensitivity" to mistakes and sweeping divides. But it's not the review you're thinking of.

