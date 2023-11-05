But there was also plenty to improve upon, reviewers were told. There was a vibe (an "implicit but shared sense") within the APVMA that there were those who were "in" and those who were "out". "Being in the 'out group' is not necessarily correlated with being a poor or inadequate performer - it is attributed to the degree to which one is in favour or not with Senior Leaders or decision makers." The review also heard that senior leaders made comments on the performance of those who were no longer working at APVMA, and people felt they needed "to stay on the 'good side' of those leaders to avoid being spoken of in this way".

