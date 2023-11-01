Dramatic footage of NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton being arrested by police on a Canberra night out has been released.
"Please, please! My name's Latrell Mitchell!" Mr Mitchell, 26, is heard crying out.
"Be careful, please ... I'm a black fella ... It's hurting ... I've done nothing wrong."
Multiple charges against he and Mr Wighton, 30, were dismissed on Wednesday, the third day of their joint ACT Magistrates Court hearing.
Videos of the arrest, as well as footage of Wighton being asked to leave a Canberra nightclub on grounds lawyers argued were unlawful, were released to media following the dramatic ending to the court proceedings.
One police officer is heard yelling: "Stop resisting! Put your hands behind your back!"
Canberra Raiders veteran Elliot Whitehead is also seen speaking to police among several people protesting with officers during the protracted arrest.
"They're out of order," Mr Whitehead tells an officer.
One woman asks: "Why is he the only one on the ground?"
Defence barrister Steven Boland previously told the court the "brutal and degrading" arrest had left Mr Mitchell "screaming in pain" and "reduced to a weakened mess, worrying he might die".
Charges against Mr Wighton and Mr Mitchell related to an alleged public fight when the pair were celebrating the former's 30th birthday in February.
The Australia, Blues and soon-to-be South Sydney Rabbitohs team mates were arrested on Civic's Bunda Street and each denied charges of fighting in a public place.
Mr Mitchell was also charged with affray and resisting a public official, and Mr Wighton with failing to comply with an exclusion notice.
Sergeant David Power, the senior police who oversaw the arrest, was asked in court if he heard Mr Mitchell "crying out in pain".
"I wasn't overly concerned," the police officer said.
"People yell out in pain all the time ... I'm so used to being yelled and screamed at."
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Prosecutor Sam Bargwanna offered no further evidence on Wednesday and magistrate Jane Campbell formally dismissed the charges, which the athletes always denied.
This happened one day after Sergeant Power agreed it appeared he had given "false evidence".
After CCTV footage contradicted his evidence, the police officer admitted he could not have seen the "aggressive" behaviour that led to Mr Wighton's exclusion from the city area and which kicked off further alleged offending.
