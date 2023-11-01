The Canberra Times
Arrest footage of Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton released

By Tim Piccione
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:15pm
Dramatic footage of NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton being arrested by police on a Canberra night out has been released.

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

