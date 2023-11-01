Government spending has helped drive the value of infrastructure investment close to an all-time high.
But forecaster Deloitte Access Economics expects the pace of expenditure to slow as businesses wind back their plans and cost overruns, skills shortages and tighter finances cause governments to reassess their expenditure.
The total value of projects in the pipeline jumped $9 billion in the September quarter to reach $955 billion, including $445 billion of works committed to or already under way, Deloitte said.
Deloitte Access Economics associate director Sheraan Underwood said the value of definite projects was "within a hair" of the record reached at the height of the mining investment boom in late 2014.
But Mr Underwood said much of the increase in the past quarter was due to rising costs rather than new projects and predicted the scale of business investment would decline as slower growth, high interest rates, reduced profits and falling confidence took a toll.
"Labour shortages and strong competition for materials have led to fast growth in construction costs over the past two years," Mr Underwood said.
He predicted that business investment growth would slow sharply from 6.2 per cent this year to just 1.3 per cent in 2024, making government a much more significant driver of activity.
The federal government is yet to announce the final outcome of its review of the Infrastructure Investment Program, but Mr Underwood said the number of projects in the pipeline identified by the review had swollen from 150 to 800 and it was understood to have uncovered $33 billion of cost overruns, amounting to more than 40 per cent of the total program.
Among troubled projects is Snowy 2.0, the cost of which has blown out massively to $12 billion from an initial estimate of $2 billion.
The cost of the Marinus electricity link between Victoria and Tasmania has also been revised up from $3.5 billion to $5 billion.
The economist said the infrastructure review was likely to recommend changes to the scope and timing of some projects to make the pipeline more sustainable.
READ MORE:
The International Monetary Fund has urged federal, state and territory governments to slow the pace of their infrastructure spending because of concerns it could fuel inflation.
In its latest assessment of the Australian economy, the multilateral organisation called on governments at all levels to "implement public investment projects at a more measured and coordinated pace ... to alleviate inflationary pressures and support the RBA's disinflation efforts".
"Otherwise, intertest rates would have to be even higher, putting the burden of adjustment disproportionately on mortgage holders," it said.
Mr Underwood said some reconsideration was already underway.
He said that both the New South Wales and Victorian governments, which have accounted for much of the public investment in recent years, had trimmed infrastructure spending in their most recent budgets "in a sign that fiscal pressures...are starting to weigh on the pipeline".
The Victorian government has deferred the $10 billion Melbourne Airport Rail Link and the NSW government has cancelled the Wyangala Dam upgrade because of cost pressures and environmental concerns.
In the AC T, $2.2 billion of works are underway, including the second stage of the light rail and the new $325 million Canberra Institute of Technology campus in Woden. A further $2.8 billion of work is under consideration.
