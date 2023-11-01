Hospital admissions due to extreme weather events have risen over the past decade, a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare says.
Nearly 9200 hospitalisations and 677 deaths from injuries were directly related to extreme heat, extreme cold, bushfires and rain or storms in the 10 years from 2012 to 2022.
Extreme heat has hospitalised the most Canberrans, with 23 injured from extreme heat, four from extreme cold, three from bushfires and one from rain or storms in that decade.
Bushfire related injuries were higher in El Nino years, in which Australia will probably see less rainfall and warmer temperatures.
Increasing sea surface temperatures mean both El Nino and La Nina years are becoming much hotter.
La Nina weather is associated with above average rainfall, cooler daytime temperatures and an increased chance of flooding.
Extreme heat is Australia's most deadly natural hazard, followed by extreme cold, extreme rain or storms, and then bushfires.
Extreme weather events have increased in frequency and severity over the past three decades.
Weather can increase death and hospitalisation in several ways, including physical injury caused by storms, bushfires and flooding, the AIHW says.
But ongoing bad weather is also associated with more intentional self harm and assaults, and adverse conditions can increase the risk of everyday activities, such as heat stroke while exercising.
Males are more than twice as likely to be hospitalised by an extreme weather event than females, and more likely to die.
The older and poorer you are, the more likely extreme cold will kill you, while younger people and males are more likely to die or be hurt by storms and floods.
Older people, children, people with disabilities, or pre-existing health conditions, outdoor workers and less advantaged are also more likely to be hurt or die by any extreme weather event.
