Yasmine O'Brien likes to spend as much time as possible taking her preschool students outside the classroom and into nature.
The children at O'Connor Cooperative School observe tadpoles, feed chickens and get messy in the outdoor mud kitchen.
Ngunnawal community members help the children learn about the trees, animals and foods that they can find in the bushland near the school.
"We take the children out on country and they listen, see, observe, hear and quietly for 10 to 15 minutes and then they share in a yarning circle what they felt and what they saw and what they would like to know in their wonderings as well," Ms O'Brien said.
Ms O'Brien was named the early childhood educator of the year at the 2023 Public Education Awards. She also was awarded the prestigious Director-General's award.
Principal of the preschool to year 2 school, Debbie Lowrey, nominated Ms O'Brien for the Public Education Awards.
"Yasmine's love, passion and care shines through in all that she does," Mrs Lowrey said.
"Yasmine is very passionate about Indigenous ways of knowing, doing and becoming and being. So it's very important to her that a lot of her program is outdoors and connecting with country, relating to country and learning from country."
It comes as legislation was introduced in the ACT Legislative Assembly last week to recognise the importance of quality early childhood education in the two years before compulsory schooling.
The bill will also allow early childhood teachers to be registered by the ACT Teacher Quality Institute if they work in early childhood education and care settings. Currently, only early childhood teachers working in schools can be registered.
From next year, three-year-olds will be able to access one day per week of free preschool through existing centres. This is in addition to the 15 hours per week free four-year-old preschool.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said if the bill was passed it would deliver on the government's early childhood strategies.
"Early childhood teachers are at the heart of what makes early learning great," Ms Berry said.
"Formally recognising early childhood education in law and providing professional recognition for early childhood teachers will strengthen the sector."
Ms O'Brien began her career in childcare settings and has now worked in early childhood schools for 16 years. She has seen the importance of early education in setting children up to be curious learners.
"It's crucial because they are so impressionable and vulnerable at that age and they're eager to learn," she said.
"And so it's really important that they feel a sense of belonging, that they can thrive in that environment and once they have that stability they can just shoot through all the other years with confidence and self-esteem and a love for each other and the planet."
She is guided by the children's curiosity and interests. At the moment, they're keen to know more about the animals that live in their local environment.
"I'm learning from them and they're learning from me," she said.
Early Childhood Teacher of The Year: Yasmine O'Brien, O'Connor Cooperative School
Primary Teachers of the Year: Lee Hodges, Arawang Primary School and Tonia Davidson, Wanniassa School
Secondary Teacher of the Year: Courtney Bedford, Black Mountain School
School Leader of the Year: Jennifer Howard, Caroline Chisholm School
New Educator of the Year: Karen Walsh, Amaroo School
Education Support Person of the Year: Nicole Ratcliffe, Weetangera Primary School
School Support Person of the Year: Joseph Knezevic, Caroline Chisholm School
Outstanding Partnership of the Year: Head Start Pilot Program, Universal School Support
Excellence in Cultural Integrity: Birrigai First Nations Team, Birrigai Outdoor School
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Mita Pota, Gold Creek School
Allied Health Professional of the Year: Prudence Sheather, Mount Stromlo High School
Education Support Office Employee of the Year: Georgia Nott Communication, Engagement and Government Support
Excellence in Innovation: Teaching and Leadership Team, Bonython Primary School
Volunteer of the Year: Felicity Roantree, Red Hill Primary School
Director-General Award: Yasmine O'Brien, O'Connor Cooperative School
