Reconciliation is not dead but "probably at its strongest point" after the failed Voice referendum, the new ACT Local Hero Australian of the Year says.
Ngunnawal woman Selina Walker, who has been co-chair of the ACT Reconciliation Council since 2018, believes the territory is leading the country in reconciliation.
She said she feels surprised and honoured to be awarded Australian of the Year, and will use the opportunity to advocate for First Nations justice.
On October 14, Australia voted 'No' to enshrining an Indigenous Voice in the Constitution.
After the result, Yes campaigner and elder Professor Marcia Langton said "it's very clear that reconciliation is dead".
In contrast, Ms Walker believes that reconciliation, the unification of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, is stronger than ever post-referendum, and that everything happens for a reason.
"It wasn't a defeat, it was a setback," she said.
"A lot of truth telling [came] out of it and it brought a lot of things to light that that it helps to identify where we need to focus our efforts, where the reconciliation work needs to be done.
"[Our] elders didn't get us to where we are by accepting a no and we will continue to challenge the status quo just as they did and progress First Nations justice."
Ms Walker said the Yes vote in the ACT was a demonstration of the work of her grandmother, Ngunnawal activist and reconciliation advocate Aunty Agnes Shea, and the power of platforming reconciliation.
She has described her grandmother as a positive person, and said "we need to do [advocate] from a place of love and kindness, not fear or anger or greed or resentment."
MORE AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR:
Ms Walker said the ACT government had rallied behind the reconciliation council, including by creating a public holiday.
"[The day is] getting bigger and bigger and there's more understanding, there's more acceptance [in the community], and it proves that it works," she said.
A lot of people, including non-Indigenous Australians, were hurting after the referendum, the advocate said.
"My message to anybody that's hurting is that it wasn't a no for being Aboriginal, wasn't a no for being you, it was a no for a document to be changed," Ms Walker said.
"The non-Indigenous people are hurting just as much as we are, the difference is that we're used to this. We've experienced it a lot more than the non-Indigenous people, so it's a hard hit for them when they've been advocating [for the Voice]."
The ACT Reconciliation Council is planning events to support healing.
"Post-referendum we need to heal, to recalibrate, reassess, and then work out a path forward," Ms Walker said.
If you are in distress, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, or for 13 Yarn at 13 92 76 for First Nations people.
