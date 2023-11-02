The current debate about the changes to ACT's drug laws might suggest that harm minimisation is a new and radical concept. This is hardly the case.
In the late 1980s when international debate on drug policy was at its peak, Australia was at forefront of advocates for treatment and rehabilitation to be given appropriate weight in the drug control policy mix. This often put us at odds with our friends including the USA.
Policy development was lead by the Commonwealth Department of Health with DFAT and others also playing an active role.
The election of the Howard government in 1996 put an end to much of this innovative policy work.
Fast forward to 2023 and we now have a similar debate in a localised context. While I have long seen the need to prioritise treatment and rehabilitation over a purely law enforcement approach, I have also long felt that society should be cautious in making decisions which suggest that taking mind-altering substances is normal behaviour. This is why drug policy reform is such a difficult issue.
Limited decriminalisation is now happening in the ACT. Over time we should carefully assess what the outcomes are. The Health Minister, Rachael Stephen-Smith, says that these changes would "help to reduce the stigma experienced by people who use illicit drugs and encourage more people to come forward and receive support".
That may well be true but will the ACT policy changes be supported by increased funding for treatment and rehabilitation and a well-funded information and education program. ACT budget priorities appear to lie elsewhere.
Looking at The Canberra Times of November 1, I despair at the state of government and public administration in the ACT. The front page had a police sergeant agreeing that he gave "false evidence" in a case involving a couple of young men.
It also had the ACT Integrity commission finding nothing that deserved any adverse finding or comment about the LDA's land dealings, in particular spending $7 million on land valued at $3 million.
On page 2 we see what the ACT government actually regards as criminal behaviour. Five Canberra residents (for full disclosure, I do know them all) are being prosecuted for "unreasonable obstruction" for blockading the entrance to the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association which is the peak oil producers lobby group in Australia.
We may not all agree about government policy, but I think that there is widespread belief that public administration should be honest, fair and accountable.
Government resources should be directed at the most important problems, rather than vexatious complaints. Looking at the paper, our government is failing.
Congratulations to Minister Tara Cheyne on the legislation for assisted dying in the ACT that was introduced in the Legislative Assembly this week.
As someone who has carefully observed what is happening on this issue around Australia and around the world for the past 11 years, I consider the planned legislation has adequate safeguards and removes some of the difficulties that are encountered in the Australian states that already have their legislation in place.
I am puzzled however, by the statement in the associated documentation, that it will take 18 months from passage of the legislation for the law to be used. Why so long?
Many will be grateful for the hunger strike of Gregory Andrews ("Ex ambassador on hunger strike", November 2) because, with him, we are bitterly disappointed with the Labor government's approval of the Beetaloo gas development and failure to publicize the climate risk report.
In fact, we have grown to be tired of arguments that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is going easy on climate because he is concerned with retaining power at the next election.
"What does it matter?" we ask. Think of Whitlam. He changed the country with Medicare, etc, and we are forever grateful he jumped in and did things without delay, despite his loss at the next election. Mr Albanese, please don't delay on climate. A wise man is risking his life to persuade you to act.
My understanding of being "woke" is: someone who knows that the world does not revolve around them; someone who understands that the world is not black and white nor yours and mine, nor "us" and "them"; someone who can have empathy and compassion for those whose opinions you despise knowing that they are human beings with complicated lives too. Or maybe it's just knowing that sometimes I should keep my mouth shut instead of saying hurtful things.
We need more woke not less I think.
Gloria Donate ("Gaza needs world to act", Opinion, November 1) is crying out for the international community to alleviate the shortages and appalling suffering in Gaza, but there's an easier solution.
Hamas needs to release the huge stockpiles of food, water and fuel it is hoarding for its fighters and instead give them to the people it is meant to be governing.
It also needs to stop hiding behind its civilians, which is a clear war crime, and to release the hostages. It must also allow its civilians to go to the areas Israel has designated as safe from the fighting. Instead, it blocks roads, and there is now evidence it's shooting people to stop them fleeing.
Given roughly 20 per cent of rockets fired from Gaza land in Gaza, most notably the one that landed on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Gaza residents would also be a lot safer if Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad stopped firing rockets at Israel.
Regarding the ABC's efforts to remain unbiased (Letters, October 26), I think it is pity the ABC doesn't follow CNN's Christiane Amanpour's mantra "be truthful, but not neutral". It would certainly serve Australia better if it did.
Congratulations to the High Court for its ruling against the despicable practice of institutions using the legal dodge of permanent stays to avoid accountability in child abuse cases. These institutions have demonstrated moral bankruptcy in trying to prevent victims from seeking justice by convincing courts that the case should be permanently stayed because they (the institution) would not get a fair trial because, usually, the perpetrator had died.
It is beyond contempt that they cannot look past their own interests and they couldn't care less for the impact on the victims. Hopefully this will allow the victims a chance to get some long overdue justice and compensation.
Dazzling white LED headlights. This new blight of modern life has crept up almost overnight, but apart from bogans who adore anything high-powered, most everyone else, from drivers to pedestrians, seem unhappy about them.
Aside from their blinding danger, they're painful on the eyes for anyone not young. However, when it comes to amending the Australian Design Rules to lower the lumens and add a yellow filter, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, etc seems asleep at the wheel.
What level of mass misery is deemed necessary by the department before common sense asserts itself?
It's fitting that the article reporting Chanel Cantos's address to the National Press Club ("Porn leading grooming: Contos", November, 2) is adjacent to the article reporting the unacceptably high rate of violent deaths of women by men ("Gallagher says no to quick fix for 'black mark on community' ").
When my young niece and a friend drove 800 kilometres recently to hear Ms Contos I was sufficiently intrigued to read her book Consent Laid Bare - sex, entitlement and the distortion of desire .
It was a real eye-opener. It's about much more than the mere mechanics of "consent" in sex. It's a powerful and convincing argument for fundamental changes in the power relationships and the way in which men and women, boys and girls relate to each other. It should be on the curriculum in every school.
Obviously there's need for additional law reform but no law can rectify a problem without fundamental changes in attitudes and the only hope for this is ongoing education about sex, gender, power, equality and respect from the earliest age.
Before October this year the ratio of Palestinians to Israelis killed was around 20 to one. Israel seems on track to achieving a similar ratio in Gaza. Sadly, most of the dead on both sides have been innocent civilians. Australia's political response to the ongoing conflict has been nothing short of pathetic.
Stan Grant says the "no" vote is a judgement on Indigenous people. I think it is a judgment on those who voted "no".
PM Albanese says "every civilian life is valued - whether Israeli or Palestinian". Is that why Australia abstained from voting on the UN resolution calling for a humanitarian truce. Is that how we show how much we value the lives of women and children?
A C Garnett (Letters, October 29) says our hard-working PM is missing in action. That cannot be as reports show he visited America and is soon off to China. My view is that is engaging in more trips than Columbus and Captain Cook put together.
Is there any reason Paul Keating couldn't re-enter politics and be PM so that many of us could consider voting Labor again, instead of increasingly be concerned with ensuring that not even our preferences flow to the Radical Right copycat ALP? Sharing sentiments with John, Tony and Scott? Really.
Canberra's latest act of fake compassion - the "fundamental human right to breathable air", and the ban on wood-fired heating it demands - is nothing compared to being allowed to be free from the bloodsucking governments and energy companies. What is the point of negligibly cleaner air when the broader controls and austerities will kill you anyway?
AUKUS is a long-term project. The Morrison government was the main architect and Labor supported it despite a lack of detail. The Coalition, on the other hand, refused to support the Voice because of "a lack of detail". Just how credible are they?
Some advice for our PM as he jets out. "Beware of damage from the talkfest bull in the China shop".
Australia is seeking US help to guard its digital security while the Americans have an Australian locked up because he was able to breach US digital security? Wouldn't it be better to bring Julian home and give him a job guarding our digital security?
In last week's readers poll, participants were asked if they owned an electric vehicle. The response of "unsure: 1 per cent" was quite hysterical. Are 1 per cent of the 602 respondents (six people) ignorant about what sort of car they own?
