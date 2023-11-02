A woman accused of killing a student, who died during a head-on collision with a stolen car, is set to face a hearing to decide if she is fit to plead.
Matthew McLuckie, 20, was killed in 2022 after a horror crash on Hindmarsh Drive.
The alleged killer, Shakira May Adams, is yet to enter pleas to five charges, including manslaughter and culpable driving causing death.
Court proceedings thus far have been dominated by uncertainty about whether Adams is fit to plead.
In the ACT Supreme Court registrar's list on Thursday, Legal Aid lawyer Edward Chen said a fitness to plead report had been received and asked the court to list the matter for a hearing.
Prosecutor Greta Cuthel said the findings of the report were not disputed.
Ms Cuthel told the court the hearing would be "submissions only" and the prosecution would not be calling any witnesses.
"The prosecution will rely on the expert reports," she said.
The hearing was scheduled for February 2024, but the court indicated it may be moved to an earlier date.
Matthew McLuckie was heading home from his part-time job at the Canberra Airport when his Holden Astra was allegedly hit almost head-on by Adams in a stolen Golf.
Adams was allegedly driving a stolen Volkswagen sedan on the wrong side of Hindmarsh Drive when the car hit Mr McLuckie's vehicle at no less than 177km/h.
He died at the scene while Adams was taken to hospital with major injuries.
In June, the court ordered a second report seeking the opinion of another expert on whether Adams was fit to stand trial.
Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Williamson SC said Dr Anthony Barker had prepared a report that did not expressly answer the question.
Mr Williamson said the first document "seems to suggest" Adams would be fit to answer her charges if "reasonable accommodations" were made to the trial process, but it was not entirely clear.
The case was adjourned to allow time for a second report, which had been completed sometime before Thursday.
