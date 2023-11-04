A pair of American sisters on holiday, one played by an Australian, find themselves in trouble under water with a rapidly decreasing oxygen supply.
Sound familiar?
The plot of The Dive has many similarities with the 2017 Mandy Moore/Claire Holt thriller 47 Metres Down. But if you prefer your sea-set stories without the threat of sharks, this one will be more your speed.
In this film from German writer/director Maximilian Erlenwein, sisters May (Louisa Krause) and Drew (Aussie Sophie Lowe, Beautiful Kate) are taking their annual trip together. We're not given a lot of details, but it appears they've travelled quite a distance, as they're in a rental car with right-hand-drive. Their early chit-chat as they approach their diving spot leads us to believe it's been a while since they've been in touch - many of the most basic details sisters should know about each other are shared as new information.
Older sister May doesn't share a lot. But she does put safety first, packing extra oxygen tanks, comms equipment, a reel - theoretically all the things one would need to get them out of a spot of bother while going on a sea cave dive. Drew, playing the role of carefree, enthusiastic younger sister to counter May, thinks she's too serious.
Once they're decked out in their dive gear, extra equipment left on the shore, they head underwater and seem to be having a great time - at least until a mysterious rockfall (was it caused by and earthquake?) separates the sisters. May ends up pinned beneath a huge rock, unable to break free, with about 20 minutes' worth of oxygen left in her tank.
It's about now that having watched 47 Metres Down comes in handy. While the earlier film might seem more shlocky and has more cheap thrills than The Dive, it does do a considerably better job of explaining diving terms, like how to read the oxygen meter, what a BCD is (that's a buoyancy control device) and the dangers of ascending to the surface too quickly after being in the deep.
We have to pick all these things up through context clues in this film, which isn't on its own a bad thing, but can lead to confusion.
With May pinned, Drew must draw on all her resourcefulness to extend her air supply (especially since two of their spare tanks, their car keys and their phones have been crushed in the rock fall) and remove her sister from her rocky trap.
The Dive is at once both more successful and more frustrating than 47 Metres Down.
The new film is shot better, and the dialogue is less annoying, but also less illuminating - exposition is practically non-existent. There's less screaming and panicking, but also less tension, especially towards the end of the film, where it seems to lose some of its momentum. The girls' backstory that's provided in bits and pieces through flashes of memory and snippets of conversation is more muddying than enlightening.
Lowe delivers a commendable performance, slipping in and out of the girlish, innocent role Drew plays for her sister. Underwater she plays second fiddle to May, needing reassurance and instruction, while on the surface she steps into her own.
That's not to say the audience won't spend a considerable amount of time yelling at the screen, urging the younger sister to make different choices or hurry up.
When the credits eventually roll you'll be left with a lot of questions, but given the snappy runtime, it's hard to begrudge the filmmakers for not spelling everything out explicitly.
But it would be nice to know when and where this film is set - given the use of paper maps and an older model car, one would think the late 90s or early 2000s are a chance, but that's not at all clear.
