In this film from German writer/director Maximilian Erlenwein, sisters May (Louisa Krause) and Drew (Aussie Sophie Lowe, Beautiful Kate) are taking their annual trip together. We're not given a lot of details, but it appears they've travelled quite a distance, as they're in a rental car with right-hand-drive. Their early chit-chat as they approach their diving spot leads us to believe it's been a while since they've been in touch - many of the most basic details sisters should know about each other are shared as new information.