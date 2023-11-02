Top Sydney jockey Kerrin McEvoy is no stranger to winning big races. His record is littered with highlights including three Melbourne Cups, three Everests, a Golden Slipper, a Caulfield Cup and numerous victories on the world stage. But come Saturday he hopes to add the $10 million Golden Eagle at Rosehill to his impressive record.
Champion trainer Chris Waller, who has five runners in Saturday's Golden Eagle, booked McEvoy to ride the lightly-raced mare Vienna Princess in the rich race for four-year-olds.
McEvoy said he would be excited if he could win Australia's second richest race on the racing calendar.
"I would love to add the Golden Eagle to my CV," the father of four told ACM Racing. "I've got my fingers crossed Vienna Princess can do it. It's a quality field in the Golden Eagle and is a tough race but you expect that when $10 million in stake-money is up for grabs.
"It's an incredible amount of money on offer. The race has attracted overseas runners including one from Japan plus the best horse out of Western Australia and runners from New Zealand and Victoria. The Golden Eagle is always a high pressure race which has an intense tempo and I think the same will happen again on Saturday.
"I've drawn barrier nine on Vienna Princess and I'm expecting I'll be travelling in a forward position from that gate. I was impressed with her last start win in the Silver Eagle at Randwick. She hit the line strongly in the 1300 metre race and I'm sure she'll appreciate the 1500 metres of the Golden Eagle.
"I rode Vienna Princess in a 1500 metre race at Rosehill, four runs ago and she had no luck. She's a nice type of mare and she's trained by Chris Waller who is a master trainer."
The big-occasion jockey ventured to Rosehill on Tuesday morning to ride Vienna Princess in her final track gallop before Saturday's feature race on the 10-event program.
"I was very happy with her work on Tuesday," McEvoy said. "Vienna Princess was not there to set any records.
"She worked over 1000 metres and came home strongly over the last 200 metres. It was a sort of maintenance gallop just to have her ready for Saturday. I was very happy with her fitness levels but as I said previously it's a quality field with numerous chances."
Vienna Princess is rated a $26 hope in the early betting markets for the Golden Eagle.
Meanwhile, Ballarat trainer Mitch Freedman was left in a quandary after his quality galloper Attrition drew barrier 19 in the 20 horse field for the Golden Eagle.
Young jockey Beau Mertens, who rode Attrition to victory at his last start in the Group 1 Toorak Handicap rides the stallion in the Golden Eagle.
"I'm not really sure what we do from barrier 19," Freedman said. "I would say Beau may have to go back from that barrier and ride for luck but we'll have a plan worked out by Saturday."
Attrition has drifted with bookmakers from $15 to $23 after the horrid barrier draw.
