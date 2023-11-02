The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Trainer Pat Carey confident Bulawayo can win the VRC Derby at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated November 2 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POPULAR Mornington trainer Pat Carey is confident Bulawayo will run out the 2500 metres of the VRC Derby at Flemington on Saturday but some of his rivals may struggle at the distance in the Group 1 classic for three-year-olds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.