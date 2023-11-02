POPULAR Mornington trainer Pat Carey is confident Bulawayo will run out the 2500 metres of the VRC Derby at Flemington on Saturday but some of his rivals may struggle at the distance in the Group 1 classic for three-year-olds.
Carey, who trains in partnership with Harris Walker said Bulawayo, who is a rank outsider has a good form line and a strong staying pedigree to put in a forward showing in the $2 million contest.
"We're really happy with Bulawayo going into the Derby," the respected trainer told ACM Racing. "The Derby is the race we've set Bulawayo for and I can't fault his preparation.
"I think he'll run out the 2500 metres of the Derby but some of the opposition will be struggling at the clock tower. It happens each year in the Derby that horses are struggling at the clock tower. We've put a lot of work into Bulawayo to ensure he'll run out a strong 2500 metres.
"The foundation is there for Bulawayo. He's a neat horse not over big but he's got a lovely style about him and I'm confident with his pedigree he'll get the distance of the Derby."
Talented apprentice jockey Celine Gaudray has the ride on Bulawayo in Saturday's feature race on the nine-event program.
"Rhys McLeod has ridden Bulawayo in his five runs but he's on the sidelines," Carey said. "It was obvious to us that we offered the ride to Celine.
"She's done a lot of work on Bulawayo and has a good understanding of the horse so it was only natural we called on her services for the ride. I'm confident Bulawayo will be suited to the big flat track at Flemington.
"He's had two of his five runs at Moonee Valley and on each occasion he seems to have struggled getting around the corners. His only win was at Bendigo which is a big roomy track and his only run at Flemington in the Super Impose was good."
Early betting for the VRC Derby rates Bulawayo a $61 chance. The Derby is one of three Group 1 races that are on Saturday's Flemington program. The $1 million Empire Rose and $2 million Coolmore Stakes are the other feature races.
