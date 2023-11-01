Queanbeyan man killed when stolen car rolls in Bathurst crash

A 25-year-old Queanbeyan man has died in a single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car at Bathurst.
About 10pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Lloyds Road, where police found a Jaguar XE sedan rolled off the road.
The car had been reported stolen from Spence, in the ACT, on Tuesday night.
Police said it appeared the driver lost control of the car 20 metres west of Vale Road, on the outskirts of the Bathurst township, near the intersection with Vale Rd, and ended up in a nearby paddock.
Police said the 25-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
Two passengers - a 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, both from the Bathurst region - were taken to Orange Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined, and a collision investigation is underway.
A report will be prepared for the NSW coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.